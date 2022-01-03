Lucille to become first Madison restaurant requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Starting Wednesday, Lucille will become the first restaurant in Madison to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

"We have three choices to make," owner Joshua Berkson said in an email Monday, "1.) Ignore Covid 2.) Shut down or 3.) Remain open, but put in as many safeguards as possible for the well-being of our staff, our guests, and the community.

"We followed our mission to serve the community with health and safety being a major concern," he wrote.

Berkson responded to questions by email and text, not wanting to talk by phone due to what he said was a "bit of whiplash after a deluge of social media trolls" since his restaurant's new policy hit Facebook and Instagram over the weekend.

"Due to the rise in omicron variant cases in Dane County, starting on 1/5 we will be requiring ALL of our guests to provide proof of vaccination and ID upon arrival as well as to wear a mask when not eating or drinking. We appreciate your cooperation," the message said.

Berkson said he's gotten lots of people on social media asking why he would require customers be vaccinated "if the virus can still be transmitted by those who are fully vaccinated."