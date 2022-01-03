Lucille to become first Madison restaurant requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Starting Wednesday, Lucille will become the first restaurant in Madison to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
"We have three choices to make," owner Joshua Berkson said in an email Monday, "1.) Ignore Covid 2.) Shut down or 3.) Remain open, but put in as many safeguards as possible for the well-being of our staff, our guests, and the community.
"We followed our mission to serve the community with health and safety being a major concern," he wrote.
Berkson responded to questions by email and text, not wanting to talk by phone due to what he said was a "bit of whiplash after a deluge of social media trolls" since his restaurant's new policy hit Facebook and Instagram over the weekend.
"Due to the rise in omicron variant cases in Dane County, starting on 1/5 we will be requiring ALL of our guests to provide proof of vaccination and ID upon arrival as well as to wear a mask when not eating or drinking. We appreciate your cooperation," the message said.
Berkson said he's gotten lots of people on social media asking why he would require customers be vaccinated "if the virus can still be transmitted by those who are fully vaccinated."
This is true, he wrote in the email, "but the question is who is it being transmitted to?" If transmitted to an unvaccinated staff member or guest, then the outcomes could be very severe. We are doing our best so that will not happen at Lucille."
Berkson said his "employees are doing their part," adding that only a few employees out of 85 are not fully vaccinated and boosted due to ineligibility. "We are working with them to produce negative tests to resume work," he said.
Odd Duck in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood became the first restaurant in that city to require vaccination.
Its owners posted the new rule on Twitter Sunday. "Not here to argue," they wrote. "We respect your right to take your business elsewhere if you disagree. Just want to inform you of our current policies during this spike. Comments are turned off so I don't have to watch you argue with each other."
As of Dec. 30, in Dane County, 88.5% of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 77.6% have completed the series, according to data from the city-county health department.
The most recent figures show that 59.4% of Dane County residents who completed the initial vaccine series have received a booster or third dose.
Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, said requiring customers be vaccinated is not necessarily the best business practice even in a county like Dane where the vast majority of people are vaccinated.
"Maybe, maybe not," Hillmer said. "Not everybody wants to disclose that to folks."
She said her counterpart in New York said in New York City restaurants, which have a vaccine mandate, there's been "quite a bit of backlash because it's a privacy issue for them that they don't feel it's really anybody's business what their vaccine status is if they want to go out to eat."
Hillmer said that in Wisconsin, she's only aware of Lucille, Odd Duck, and a restaurant in Eau Claire that's requiring proof of vaccine. Mona Lisa’s, an Italian/Mediterranean restaurant there, began requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination in September, according to news reports.
At Lucille, hosts will be checking for ID and vaccination at the door, said Berkson, who besides owning Lucille, 101 King St., also owns the nearby Merchant, which is closed pending renovations.
"Hospitality requires teamsmanship and trust," he said. "Similar to an NFL or NBA game, we need all our staff to be healthy to participate."
Lucille closed Dec. 27-28 to allow employees to continue to get COVID-19 booster shots and rest, according to another post on Facebook and Instagram. Since it takes about two weeks for boosters to take effect, Berkson said he considered closing down for longer.
"This is a fluid situation and we are taking things day by day," he said. "Hopefully we have enough healthy staff to weather this outbreak."
While only fully vaccinated customers can eat indoors at Lucille, customers aren't required to have a booster, according to the Lucille website, "as there are too many ineligibilities in the marketplace."
Lucille's rule page explains what it means by fully vaccinated: A customer must have received, at least 14 days prior, either the second dose in the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna series, or a single-dose of Johnson & Johnson.
Another step Berkson's taken is that all employees need to wear N95 masks. Berkson said he's bought hundreds of them.
Berkson said the response to the new policy has been 99% positive, "with the exception of some nasty, nasty emails."
Quivey's Grove 's co-owner Craig Kuenning estimates that since he began requesting in mid-November that customers be vaccinated to enter his Fitchburg restaurant, "the reception has been about 99.9% positive."
He said he lost a couple of Christmas parties, but was able to replace them with other business.
Since his policy, which is on the honor system, went into effect, Kuenning said he's seen a significant uptick in business. Some was due to the holidays, but a lot was because of the restaurant's handling of COVID-19.
"We've had no trouble with it whatsoever," he said. "There are a couple of people who got their hindy in a bindy, but we expected that."
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants