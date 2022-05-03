Lucille and Merchant's Rule No. One Hospitality Group bringing new restaurant to Hilldale

Members of Rule No. One Hospitality Group, which manages Merchant off the Capitol Square and Lucille nearby, are opening a third restaurant, at Hilldale in the former Pasqual’s spot.

Amara will serve "contemporary coastal Italian cuisine" with sharable small plates, homemade pastas, and seasonal entrées made with local ingredients, said Joshua Berkson, the group's founder and president.

Rule No. One is made up of designers and program directors who all have ownership in the new project: Berkson, Jon Nodler, James Juedes, Caity Nicholson, Tim Williams and Tara Goldberg.

"This is a very big team effort led by really talented members of RNO," Berkson said. "We are all putting immense passion, intention, and thoughtfulness" into the project at 670 N. Midvale Blvd.

The restaurant will open in August, serving dinner and lunch daily. Brunch specials will incorporate ingredients from the Hilldale Farmers' Market, he said.

According to the building permit, Amara will be 5,100 square feet with a 225 capacity, 149 indoors and 76 outdoors, but Berkson said those are fire code numbers and the restaurant will seat half as many.

"We are very excited at this opportunity to show our guests and our future employees what we are all about, and contribute in a meaningful way to the industry and the greater Madison community," Berkson said.

Juedes, a former co-owner of Casetta Kitchen and Counter, and once a sommelier at L’Etoile, joined Rule No. One, a year ago as wine director and director of hospitality.

"Before we had a name picked, I think we had an idea of where Amara was heading as a concept," Juedes said. "There are a lot of flavors to explore at Amara, and the menus are designed to allow guests to dine at their own pace, from snacks at the bar where guests can sample a variety of dishes and drinks, to a more celebratory night out."

The wines are all Italian and Mediterranean, he said, "and while there are plenty of classics on the list, I hope the selection encourages guests to discover new flavors and grapes that become standards in their repertoire."

The name Amara in Greek means "everlasting one" or "eternal." Berkson said the group took it from the ancient Greek "Amáranthos," meaning "everlasting flower."

Berkson said the restaurant has an open-air environment designed by Distillery design studio and OPN Architects. He described the décor as "light, beautiful, clean, relaxed, simple, energetic, and revitalizing."

Juedes said that unique design elements are found throughout the space. "It’s vibrant, bright, and inviting and the goal of our hospitality is to draw on the conviviality of Italian dining that makes you feel like you’re amongst family and friends."

Last year, Nodler, who became a James Beard Award semifinalist while working in Philadelphia, took a job as Rule No. One's culinary director after moving back to the Madison area, where he got his start in the industry.

The menu he designed for Amara features seared tuna with veal lardons, fingerling potatoes, capers and herbed tonnato, a sauce often made with tuna, anchovies, lemon juice, olive oil, and mayonnaise; eggplant caponata with blistered peppers, basil, chili crunch and grilled sourdough; mafaldine, a ribbon-shaped pasta, with lemon confit, peppercorns and pecorino; and slow-roasted porchetta with roasted cabbage, pickled peppers and charcuterie sauce.

Desserts will include an olive oil & cocoa torte with raspberries and cocoa nib streusel.

Nodler, a UW-Madison graduate who grew up in the Minneapolis area, worked under Heritage Tavern's Chef Dan Fox at The Madison Club for a year. He became a line cook at Merchant when it opened, and then its executive chef in 2012.

Later that year, Nodler moved to Philadelphia with his wife, Samantha Kincaid, and joined Fork restaurant, one of that city's most acclaimed. Within two years, he was named one of Zagat's "30 Under 30" Philadelphia culinary talents.

While he was there, Fork was a Beard semifinalist for "Outstanding Restaurant" in 2014 and 2015.

It was at a.kitchen, a sister restaurant of Fork, in 2015, that Nodler became a James Beard "Rising Star Chef of the Year" semifinalist.

As culinary director for High Street Hospitality Restaurants, which runs Fork and a.kitchen + bar, he oversaw the opening of High Street on Hudson in New York City.

When it opened in December 2016, The New York Times named its seaweed bucatini with lobster bottarga one of the "top 10 restaurant dishes of the year."

Kincaid, who got some pastry experience at the former Nostrano in Madison, worked alongside Nodler in Philadelphia as a pastry chef for High Street Hospitality. In 2018, the couple left the group, teamed with another chef, and opened their own restaurant called Cadence, which they closed in August.

Before the pandemic, Cadence earned Food & Wine Magazine's "No. 1 Best New Restaurant" in 2019, beating out restaurants across the country.

"Simple pleasures and serious food -- for once, you don't have to choose between them," Food & Wine wrote.

Kincaid's family is in Madison, and Nodler said that was a driving force in their return.

Nicholson, the company's beverage director since 2020, has worked as a bartender at Lucille and Merchant since 2014. Berkson said she's created cocktails for Amara that include classic Italian spritzes, negronis, and martinis.

Merchant off the Capitol Square opened in late 2010, and Lucille opened in 2016. Merchant closed in September for renovations, and is set to reopen June 1, Berkson said.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

