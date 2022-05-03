Lucille and Merchant owner bringing 'bitter and sweet' restaurant to Hilldale

Josh Berkson, who opened Merchant off the Capitol Square in late 2010, and Lucille nearby in 2016, is opening his third restaurant, at Hilldale in the former Pasqual’s spot.

Amara will serve "contemporary coastal Italian cuisine" with sharable small plates, homemade pastas, and seasonal entrées made with local ingredients, he said.

Berkson, who runs the restaurants with a small group of partners under Rule No. One Hospitality Group, said they are putting "immense passion, intention, and thoughtfulness" into the project at 670 N. Midvale Blvd.

He said the restaurant will open in August, serving dinner and lunch daily. Brunch specials will incorporate ingredients from the Hilldale Farmers' Market, he said.

According to the building permit, Amara will be 5,100 square feet with a 225 capacity, 149 indoors and 76 outdoors, but Berkson said those are fire code numbers and the restaurant will seat half as many.

"We are very excited at this opportunity to show our guests and our future employees what we are all about, and contribute in a meaningful way to the industry and the greater Madison community," Berkson said.

The name Amara in Greek means "everlasting one" or "eternal." Berkson said he took it from the ancient Greek "Amáranthos," meaning "everlasting flower."

"Amore in Italian, Amará in Spanish, and Amara in Arabic all refer to love," Berkson said in a press release. "Yet, Amara in Italian means bitter, conjuring some of the hallmarks of Italian cooking and drinking, where herbs, bitter greens, and digestifs are celebrated for their health benefits and healing botanical qualities."

Bitter and sweet are often found together, he said in the release, and "couldn't be more relevant to us now as we move forward with purpose and intention seeking balance, healing, health, sustainability, and love."

Berkson said the restaurant will have an open-air environment designed by Distillery design studio and OPN Architects. He described the décor as "light, beautiful, clean, relaxed, simple, energetic, and revitalizing."

Last year, Chef Jon Nodler, who became a James Beard Award semifinalist while working in Philadelphia, took a job as Rule No. One's culinary director after moving back to the Madison area, where he got his start in the industry.

The menu he designed for Amara features seared tuna with veal lardons, fingerling potatoes, capers and herbed tonnato, a sauce often made with tuna, anchovies, lemon juice, olive oil, and mayonnaise; eggplant caponata with blistered peppers, basil, chili crunch and grilled sourdough; mafaldine, a ribbon-shaped pasta, with lemon confit, peppercorns and pecorino; and slow-roasted porchetta with roasted cabbage, pickled peppers and charcuterie sauce.

Desserts will include an olive oil & cocoa torte with raspberries and cocoa nib streusel.

Nodler, a UW-Madison graduate who grew up in the Minneapolis area, worked under Heritage Tavern's Chef Dan Fox at The Madison Club for a year. He became a line cook at Merchant when it opened, and then its executive chef in 2012.

Later that year, Nodler moved to Philadelphia with his wife, Samantha Kincaid, and joined Fork restaurant, one of that city's most acclaimed. Within two years, he was named one of Zagat's "30 Under 30" Philadelphia culinary talents.

While he was there, Fork was a Beard semifinalist for "Outstanding Restaurant" in 2014 and 2015.

It was at a.kitchen, a sister restaurant of Fork, in 2015, that Nodler became a James Beard "Rising Star Chef of the Year" semifinalist.

As culinary director for High Street Hospitality Restaurants, which runs Fork and a.kitchen + bar, he oversaw the opening of High Street on Hudson in New York City.

When it opened in December 2016, The New York Times named its seaweed bucatini with lobster bottarga one of the "top 10 restaurant dishes of the year."

Kincaid, who got some pastry experience at the former Nostrano in Madison, worked alongside Nodler in Philadelphia as a pastry chef for High Street Hospitality. In 2018, the couple left the group, teamed with another chef, and opened their own restaurant called Cadence, which they closed in August.

Before the pandemic, Cadence earned Food & Wine Magazine's "No. 1 Best New Restaurant" in 2019, beating out restaurants across the country.

"Simple pleasures and serious food -- for once, you don't have to choose between them," Food & Wine wrote.

Kincaid's family is in Madison, and Nodler said that was a driving force in their return.

James Juedes, a former co-owner of Casetta Kitchen and Counter, and once a sommelier at L’Etoile, joined Rule No. One, a year ago as wine director and director of hospitality.

Caity Nicholson, the company's beverage director since 2020, has worked as a bartender at Lucille and Merchant since 2014. Berkson said she's created cocktails for Amara that include classic Italian spritzes, negronis, and martinis.

Rule No. One Hospitality is made up of the designers and program directors, who all have ownership, Berkson said. They are Nodler, Juedes, Nicholson, Tim Williams and Tara Goldberg. "This is a very big team effort led by really talented members of RNO," he said.

Merchant, which closed in September for renovations, is set to reopen June 1, Berkson said.

