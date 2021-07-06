Lorraine's Cafe on Monroe Street goes out quietly; closing not directly tied to pandemic

Ken Kopp IV closed Lorraine's Cafe on Madison's Near West Side on Saturday with no fanfare.
Not even so much as a heads up to his loyal customers who'd been eating there since Kopp ran New Orleans Take-Out in the same location.
"With COVID and everything, I'm down to like two people on staff," Kopp said. "One of them was just a Friday night cashier, so it wouldn't even make sense to try to have a last day."
Kopp opened his New Orleans-Take Out, 1517 Monroe St., in 2002 and closed it in December 2019. Then, in one month, turned it into Lorraine's, a cafe serving his interpretation of island food.
He owned Lorraine's with his wife, Sajia Kopp, and the restaurant was named after her Jamaican grandmother.
The couple is moving to Taos, New Mexico, where'd Sajia's mother lives.
The decision to close wasn't tied solely to the pandemic, but Kopp said early 2020 wasn't an ideal time to open a new restaurant.
The pandemic "sure didn't help, but even without it, if everything was normal, we've talked about moving down there," he said. "It's definitely sad, but I was definitely ready for something different."
Kopp, 42, said he isn't going to open a restaurant in Taos. His plans so far include mountain biking and snowboarding.
"I'll figure it out once I get there," he said. "I'll definitely have to come up with a plan, but for now, just get down there and see what happens."
Kopp said after working in restaurants for 20 years, it was time for something new.
He said he didn't put out any word about his closing. It was "just kind of an average evening, I suppose."
At the start of the pandemic, Kopp set up a way for customers to order and pay online from the restaurant's website.
He said he and Sajia met great people owning the restaurant and the "kindness and generosity" of their customers sustained them "through an unprecedented year of many changes and challenges."
Kopp has a month-to-month lease and is helping his landlord find a new tenant. He owns all the equipment and is willing to negotiate with a buyer, he said.
He's not interested in selling the business, Kopp said, especially since Lorraine's is a family name that he wants to keep.
"So, anybody with an interest in starting a restaurant," he said, "it's been a good location and all that."
