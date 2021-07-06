Lorraine's Cafe on Monroe Street goes out quietly; closing not directly tied to pandemic

"I'll figure it out once I get there," he said. "I'll definitely have to come up with a plan, but for now, just get down there and see what happens."

Kopp said after working in restaurants for 20 years, it was time for something new.

He said he didn't put out any word about his closing. It was "just kind of an average evening, I suppose."

At the start of the pandemic, Kopp set up a way for customers to order and pay online from the restaurant's website.

He said he and Sajia met great people owning the restaurant and the "kindness and generosity" of their customers sustained them "through an unprecedented year of many changes and challenges."

Kopp has a month-to-month lease and is helping his landlord find a new tenant. He owns all the equipment and is willing to negotiate with a buyer, he said.

He's not interested in selling the business, Kopp said, especially since Lorraine's is a family name that he wants to keep.

"So, anybody with an interest in starting a restaurant," he said, "it's been a good location and all that."

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

