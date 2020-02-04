You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lorraine's Cafe opens in former New Orleans Take-Out
top story
RESTAURANT NEWS

Lorraine's Cafe opens in former New Orleans Take-Out

Lorraine's Cafe

Lorraine's Cafe is a makeover of the former New Orleans Take-Out on Monroe Street.

 Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal

Lorraine's Cafe, from the owners of the former New Orleans Take-Out on Monroe Street, opened last Tuesday in the old restaurant space, with a new look, new name and new menu.

Ken Kopp IV, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Sajia Kopp, said the first week went well.

This $&@! just got serious: Chocolate Shoppe ice cream to take on Atwood Scoop on former turf

"We didn't announce it or anything, so kind of a slow opening at the beginning of the week and throughout the week it started picking up," he said.

Kopp opened his New Orleans Take-Out at 1517 Monroe St., in 2002 and closed it Dec. 21, 2 1/2 years after the original Fordem Avenue restaurant called it quits.

Jade Monkey's move will provide 'fresh new start'

Before opening his own place, Kopp worked for original NOTO owner John Roussos on Fordem for almost 10 years, starting as a dishwasher and working up to cook and manager.

In May 2017, Roussos, who was 66 then, closed his restaurant after 32 years so he could retire.

Lorraine's is named after Sajia Kopp's Jamaican grandmother and the menu prominently features Jamaican jerk: Southern fried jerk chicken wings, chicken breast and gulf shrimp; baked jerk chicken; and jerk jackfruit.

Madison's The Egg & I now S&A Cafe

The menu was largely created by Sajia, who has a primary job at Promega. The Kopps don't serve a lot of the same New Orleans Take-Out dishes, but beans and rice show up in vegetable and smoked-sausage versions.

Kopp said one of their most popular dishes is Lorraine's shrimp, in an herb and cream sauce, served with black beans and rice and tropical coleslaw.

He said they've heard a lot of positive feedback in the past week.

Plow restaurant in Cambridge closing Saturday to 'reboot'

Kopp did most of the renovations in the front dining area himself. Before, the space just had a counter and bar chairs. There's still a little corner section with a countertop, but he's added tables and benches.

The restaurant can seat about 15 people. Kopp said it was fun to see seven UW-Madison students eat dinner at a table that could comfortably seat four. "They didn't seem to mind," he said.

2-ton ice bar being installed at Cafe Hollander

Lorraine's is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

+40 The fab 40: Madison restaurants where we love to eat

Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Who wants to go out for a bite?

Sign up for our Food & Drink newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics