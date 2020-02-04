Lorraine's Cafe opens in former New Orleans Take-Out

Lorraine's Cafe, from the owners of the former New Orleans Take-Out on Monroe Street, opened last Tuesday in the old restaurant space, with a new look, new name and new menu.

Ken Kopp IV, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Sajia Kopp, said the first week went well.

"We didn't announce it or anything, so kind of a slow opening at the beginning of the week and throughout the week it started picking up," he said.

Kopp opened his New Orleans Take-Out at 1517 Monroe St., in 2002 and closed it Dec. 21, 2 1/2 years after the original Fordem Avenue restaurant called it quits.

Before opening his own place, Kopp worked for original NOTO owner John Roussos on Fordem for almost 10 years, starting as a dishwasher and working up to cook and manager.

In May 2017, Roussos, who was 66 then, closed his restaurant after 32 years so he could retire.

Lorraine's is named after Sajia Kopp's Jamaican grandmother and the menu prominently features Jamaican jerk: Southern fried jerk chicken wings, chicken breast and gulf shrimp; baked jerk chicken; and jerk jackfruit.