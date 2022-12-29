Longtime restaurant and bar owners going into Brasserie V space on Monroe Street

The owners of four popular Madison-area restaurant-bars are opening a restaurant and bar in the former Brasserie V on Monroe Street and calling it The One and Only.

Tim Thompson, who is opening the restaurant with Stephani Dalbesio, said Brasserie V, 1923 Monroe St., has always been a special place for him and he was "absolutely crushed when it closed" in late August after 15 years.

"I mean it was just an iconic location for (Stephani) and I -- I think both of us individually -- that there is in the city," Thompson said.

He said his home is about two blocks away and "it's not an exaggeration to say that Brasserie V's existence was part of the equation in choosing that property."

They opened Waypoint Public House in Monona in 2015, but sold their interest to their minority partners in September 2019.

They have two minority partners in The One and Only, Jameson Menz and Myla Dalbesio, Stephani's sister. Thompson said Menz has recently taken an equity position in The Free House and The Flying Hound.

He said Myla has a marketing background and will be handling those duties, which in the past Thompson and Stephani did together. "She's going to bring sort of a different perspective to that angle, which admittedly is not a big strength of either of ours."

Thompson said Matt and Andrea Van Nest, Brasserie V's former owners, are friends of theirs, and when they decided to focus on Longtable Beer Cafe, their Middleton restaurant and bar, taking over their old space was an opportunity they couldn't resist.

He said the restaurant's location in the Vilas neighborhood and next to the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood, are two of the most special locations in the city.

That gets at the name, The One and Only. "When we think of one and only, we think of some of the most special and irreplaceable things that we can think of," Thompson said. "This specific location inside the city of Madison is very much a one and only for us."

Thompson, 51, said he spent a year at Randall Elementary, the neighborhood school, living with his grandparents on Jefferson Street about a block-and-a-half away. He said he did first grade there because of parent issues. He did the rest of elementary school in Verona.

"Madison is such a one and only as well," he said. "It's just such a unique and incredible opportunity and that's how we feel about it."

The Van Nests opened the European-inspired Brasserie V in August 2007 and it quickly became known for its Belgian frites and large selection of Belgian beers. In 2012, they bought the building and the building next door that had housed a bridal shop, and in 2013, they joined the buildings and doubled Brasserie V's space and capacity.

Thompson said there's not a whole lot of remodeling to do since the Van Nests did such a great job with the space. He said Brasserie V was set up with lots of bar seating and bar rail areas along the windows and the wall that created a meeting spot "that isn't just a sea of four-top tables."

He said he hopes to open by early summer once they get the financing to buy the building and the necessary permits.

The Van Nests said this summer that the reasons behind the closing Brasserie V were complex, but had a lot to do with the job market.

"The crux of this is labor supply," Andrea said then. "It's not as simple as you need to pay people more to get workers to come to you. It's that there's a finite number of people that we're all trying to attract."

Thompson said "he'd be lying" if he said hiring and retaining employees has been a "piece of cake," but it's gotten significantly better recently. "We've had a much more successful recruiting process, particularly over the last six to eight months."

The food at The One and Only won't be fine dining, but will be a little more upscale than at their other restaurant-bars, Thompson said.

He said the European emphasis won't be as heavy as it was at Brasserie V, but they're keeping some of the highlights, such as the steak frites and the mussels.

"Those will always have a place in an American bistro. And so, we're going to have a bit more of an American take on it," Thompson said.

He said they have two candidates for chef, but haven't made a decision.

Thompson promises to carry on Brasserie V's tradition of serving a large selection of Belgian beers and said Matt Van Nest has expressed interest in sharing his expertise and contacts. "As much time as Jameson, Stephani and I have spent on craft beer, our knowledge is dwarfed by Matt's," Thompson said.

While he, Stephani and Menz loved Brasserie V, it wasn’t for sale, he said.

"Even if it was, none of us want to operate someone else’s dream, regardless of how fantastic it was. We have our own goals, hopes and dreams," Thompson said. 'We truly believe this property coupled with some of the high points of the prior operation and our somewhat different focus will forge a new, exciting and original establishment that we can call our own."