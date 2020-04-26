Local restaurants cope with COVID-19 pandemic: 'We're doing what we can'

“Basically, I’m just trying to keep the doors open. So I kind of send that message to our customers,” he said. “I think that’s what some restaurants are still trying to do, is just try to say, ‘Hey, we’re still here and we’re doing what we can.’”

Friday night rush

Many restaurants with carryout fish fries are seeing big demand on Fridays, often jamming up phone lines. But owners say business is slower on other nights, and can’t compare to having an open dining room and being able to serve beer, wine and cocktails.

Alchemy bar and cafe on Madison’s Near East Side didn’t do a lot of takeout and delivery before the crisis. Michael Randall, who opened the business in 2008, said the food Alchemy serves is designed to be eaten there. He and his partners have had to tweak their menu of elevated pub food and figure out what works.

Randall said that now, about 50 percent of his business comes through the national, Madison-based EatStreet delivery service, and the other half is takeout ordered directly from Alchemy by phone. Fish fry takeout on Fridays has been so busy, he said, that they’ve been shutting off the delivery app, which is possible with the EatStreet platform.