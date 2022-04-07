Local Moroccan, soccer-playing chef takes job at new senior living community

Madison Chef Malek Rguig, a former professional soccer player, said Mediterranean cuisine is at the heart of what he likes to cook.

He's careful about his own diet, too. "There is no morning that I don't have my blueberry-strawberry-blackberry yogurt shake," he said. "I don't eat a lot of fried food. Here and there, but otherwise very healthy."

Rguig, 61, played soccer for the national Moroccan team at age 17, and left his native Marrakech at 18 to study at the Sorbonne in Paris for a year. He also attended culinary school there for two years and played division 2 soccer for the French Strasbourg team.

In January, he took a job as the executive chef at Renaissance Senior Living of Hilldale, a 10-story, 75,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care community at 602 Segoe Road, scheduled to open May 1.

"I like the people," Rguig said. "I really enjoy the team we have and the beautiful building. My goal is to work for assisted living because I love to help people. My passion in cooking."

The building has 92 units, with 64 designated for assisted living and 28 for memory care. It has a dining room for residents on the main level, plus a full-service bistro on the 10th floor for residents and their guests.

The food is made downstairs in the kitchen and brought up to a small kitchen off of the dining room, where it's plated and served.

When Rguig first moved to the United States, he went to Wagner College on New York's Staten Island and then studied business management for two years at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where he waited tables and bartended.

It was there that he met his now ex-wife, who grew up in Madison, and when they had a daughter, they decided to raise her in Madison, so they moved here in 1992.

Rguig's life took a tragic turn in 2000, when Emily, a seemingly healthy 8-year-old student at St. James School, was diagnosed with a rare condition called restricted cardiomyopathy, which prevents the heart from filling with blood and pumping properly.

Emily was admitted to UW Children's Hospital, and 19 days later was able to get a heart transplant at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. But the right side of Emily's new heart didn't function properly.

"And after big hurdles, one day good, one day bad, one day good, one day bad, three weeks later, I lost her," Rguig said. "She was my love, my everything. It was tough and still is."

He had been a general manager for three Madison Culver's restaurants, where he worked for 10 years. He calls it a great experience. "Culver's has a phenomenal product and is a great, successful business."

Rguig said that's why he stayed there as long as he did. In 2004, he opened his own place, J & J Bar & Grill in Lake Mills, named for his sons, Josh and John Paul.

Then, in 2012, he got divorced and everything fell apart again. He closed the restaurant, and worked for the Hy-Vee grocery store on Whitney Way, running its dining operations.

Once the store did away with its full-service restaurant at that location, he worked for a year and a half as a general manager for Noodles & Company, before taking a chef and kitchen management position at The Compass Group, a Monday-through-Friday job that allowed him more time with his sons.

Next came a job at the Department of Corrections on East Washington Avenue, feeding about 840 employees breakfast and lunch, which afforded him daytime and weekday hours.

At Renaissance, he has a menu planned to rotate every four weeks, and is training a team of six to eight food service employees, whom he is hiring as the building fills with residents.

Rguig said he likes to be creative and cooks in styles from Italian to French, German to American. At J & J, he made handmade burgers on hoagie buns. There were French burgers, Italian burgers, German burgers, Moroccan burgers, British burgers and Spanish burgers.

"All countries in Europe, and everybody would come and try a different country with a different burger. And they loved them. They're all different toppings. And that's what made it really unique," he said.

For example, Rguig said, the British one has cream cheese and green olives, and the French one has blue cheese and mushrooms

He plans to do the same thing at Renaissance, but with sliders so residents can mix and match.

"It's something to get people's attention, something different and authentic," Rguig said. "When you're passionate about something, you've got to do it from the heart. And that's what we're going to try to do here."

He said the food will be fine-dining caliber with chicken and seafood dishes, including a traditional Wisconsin fish fry with a homemade beer batter. Everything will be from scratch, always fresh, with nothing frozen. Every day he'll have a different soup, creamy one day, broth-based the next.

Rguig said he's never stopped playing soccer, often at Keva Sports Center in Middleton, and sometimes with his sons. "With my boys, we play more football now, actually."

