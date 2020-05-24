Let's Get Takeout: Shanty Town vegan doughnuts pop up at local coffee shops

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

For now, it’s just the two of them working in a shared kitchen space on the east side. On top of their business, they both have day jobs and are raising a 5-year-old son. Increasing production is tough, partly because they’re committed to getting details right.

They insist on frying doughnuts the same morning as delivery. Mooney says that’s the only way to ensure they’re as fresh as they can be. They ask their partners to refrain from selling day-olds.

“We don’t sell stale doughnuts,” he said. They are also always on the search for new flavors, both classic and inventive.

“There’s a lot of doughnut places you see where the draw is how big it is, or how much stuff is piled on top. Caitlin was a pastry chef in Chicago,” Mooney said. “Her flavors come out very clean. We try not to overcrowd the doughnuts or make them too complicated.”

Vanilla and chocolate glazed doughnuts are their standbys. Other flavors rotate in and out every four to six weeks, like blueberry lemon, cinnamon granola and strawberry. Lately they were making a maple candied pecan doughnut and lemon poppy seed. The latter idea, a classic muffin flavor, came from a customer comment on their Instagram.