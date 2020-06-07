Let's Get Takeout: Coffeehouses cater to corona-era cravings

Coffeehouses offer more than just a caffeine fix, they’re a community gathering space. So when the coronavirus pandemic forced cafés to close their doors, the public lost not only favorite beverages but daily connections — a friendly wave from a stranger, an impromptu catchup with a friend.
To address this, many local coffee shops have figured out ways to keep folks connected — and caffeinated — by perking up their offerings, adding creative menu items and new experiences to hold customers over until the reopening.
Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese
Community is so important to Jeanne Carpenter, owner of Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese in Oregon, that she once vowed to never allow online orders. But when COVID-19 forced her to close her business and resulted in over $1,000 in losses every day, she had no choice but to move business online. Customers can now order through the website or call in for curbside pickup.
As restrictions begin to loosen across Dane County, Carpenter looks forward to welcoming customers back during phase two of the Forward Dane plan, which could be as soon as June 8, when the cafe is able to operate at 50% capacity. In the meantime, she launched "Pay it Forward" beverages to maintain a connection to the community. For $5, the program gives customers the option to buy a drink for a friend to collect when the coffeehouse reopens.
So far she has received more than 100 orders, including special designations for firefighters and first responders.
“My husband is actually driving to Missouri on Tuesday to pick up a giant piece of slate chalkboard from an old school,” she said. “It just seemed like a fun way to get the community involved in thinking about other people.”
Firefly serves coffee from Anodyne and Kickapoo coffee roasters and is known for its artisan cheese selection, featured in seasonal cheese boards and menu items.
114 N. Main St., Oregon
835-6238
HOURS
Monday-Sunday 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Colectivo Coffee on Monroe Street
After briefly closing in mid-March, Colectivo reopened select locations and rebranded them ColecDepot, to offer grocery staples like milk, bread, bagels and cream cheese, coffee beans and granola along with their typical espresso drinks and bakery. The cafe and grocery offers curbside pickup and easy ordering through a free Colectivo app.
ColecDepot also offers a limited menu, including favorites such as breakfast sandwiches, chocolate and almond croissants, and lemon-lavender scones. For drinks, cold brew horchata ($4.95) is a standout. A refreshing take on traditional iced coffee, the popular seasonal drink features housemade cold brew coffee infused with cinnamon and vanilla syrup and topped with a splash of oat milk.
2530 Monroe St.
630-8930
HOURS
Monday-Thursday 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday-Sunday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ledger Coffee
Housemade syrups add excitement and decadence to any drink at Ledger, a coffeehouse that opened last fall in the renovated Garver Feed Mill building. Rich, dark mocha is a familiar, yet elevated choice, while more unusual rose, lavender and maple ginger offer more adventurous flavor profiles. Ledger’s most popular flavor is cardamom, which baristas use in place of vanilla.
A Ledger barista described the cardamom flavor as similar to vanilla but with a warm, spicy kick reminiscent of chai spice. She was right — though I worried the cardamom syrup would be overpowering, my latte ($4.75) was subtly sweet with a pleasantly light, floral aftertaste.
In the Middle East, cardamom is a traditional addition to coffee and thought to reduce the acidity as well as neutralize the stimulating effects of the caffeine. At Ledger, it’s a signature spin on the classic vanilla latte that keeps customers coming back for more.
3241 Garver Green Suite 140
609-8054
HOURS
Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crescendo Espresso Bar
To streamline the to-go process and eliminate the hassle of plastic cups, lids and straws, Crescendo Espresso Bar began offering grab-and-go coffee in plastic bottles. The bottled coffees are available for pre-order online and take a day to prepare, so be sure to order in advance. Select drinks are also available in-store in limited quantities.
Crescendo offers plain cold brew and lattes ($5-7), as well as unique specialty drinks ($6.75) such as Dark Skye, a cold brew-spiked chai latte, After School Special, a blend of coffee and chocolate milk, and The Fitzherbert, a blend of cold brew coffee, oat milk and maple syrup. Also available are half-gallon sizes of the plain latte ($12), vanilla latte ($13) and cold brew concentrate ($18).
1859 Monroe St.
284-7908
HOURS
Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Johnson Public House
For caffeine enthusiasts who prefer to fuel up at home, Johnson Public House has a takeout option that will last the whole weekend: cold brew growlers ($25). Coffeehouse employees fill the glass containers, typically used to transport draft beer, with housemade Kin-Kin cold brew.
“People seem to really like it,” said Lennon Baker, an employee and roaster at Johnson Public House. “Most people just go for the straight cup of cold brew, but we have some repeat customers who like picking up the half gallon growler to have at home throughout the weekend.”
Currently they don’t offer refills to prevent the spread of the virus, but Baker said it’s not out of the question for the future. Grab one alongside a couple Shanty Town doughnuts for an anytime treat.
908 E. Johnson St.
347-0483
HOURS
Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
