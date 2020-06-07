Let's Get Takeout: Coffeehouses cater to corona-era cravings

Coffeehouses offer more than just a caffeine fix, they’re a community gathering space. So when the coronavirus pandemic forced cafés to close their doors, the public lost not only favorite beverages but daily connections — a friendly wave from a stranger, an impromptu catchup with a friend.

To address this, many local coffee shops have figured out ways to keep folks connected — and caffeinated — by perking up their offerings, adding creative menu items and new experiences to hold customers over until the reopening.

Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese

Community is so important to Jeanne Carpenter, owner of Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese in Oregon, that she once vowed to never allow online orders. But when COVID-19 forced her to close her business and resulted in over $1,000 in losses every day, she had no choice but to move business online. Customers can now order through the website or call in for curbside pickup.