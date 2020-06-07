You are the owner of this article.
Let's Get Takeout: Coffeehouses cater to corona-era cravings
Let's Get Takeout: Coffeehouses cater to corona-era cravings

Conscious Cup 0901-0215 022.jpg

Lattes, like a cardamom variation at Legder Coffee and bottled versions at Crescendo Espresso Bar, can be pre-ordered and taken to go while coffee shops are closed. 

 PHOTO BY RUTHIE HAUGE

Coffeehouses offer more than just a caffeine fix, they’re a community gathering space. So when the coronavirus pandemic forced cafés to close their doors, the public lost not only favorite beverages but daily connections — a friendly wave from a stranger, an impromptu catchup with a friend.  

To address this, many local coffee shops have figured out ways to keep folks connected — and caffeinated — by perking up their offerings, adding creative menu items and new experiences to hold customers over until the reopening. 

Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese 

Community is so important to Jeanne Carpenter, owner of Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese in Oregon, that she once vowed to never allow online orders. But when COVID-19 forced her to close her business and resulted in over $1,000 in losses every day, she had no choice but to move business online. Customers can now order through the website or call in for curbside pickup. 

Firefly Coffeehouse (copy)

Firefly Coffeehouse in Oregon, shown here in an archive photo, has received has received more than 100 orders for its "pay it forward" coffee program. 

As restrictions begin to loosen across Dane County, Carpenter looks forward to welcoming customers back during phase two of the Forward Dane plan, which could be as soon as June 8, when the cafe is able to operate at 50% capacity. In the meantime, she launched "Pay it Forward" beverages to maintain a connection to the community. For $5, the program gives customers the option to buy a drink for a friend to collect when the coffeehouse reopens. 

So far she has received more than 100 orders, including special designations for firefighters and first responders. 

“My husband is actually driving to Missouri on Tuesday to pick up a giant piece of slate chalkboard from an old school,” she said. “It just seemed like a fun way to get the community involved in thinking about other people.” 

Firefly serves coffee from Anodyne and Kickapoo coffee roasters and is known for its artisan cheese selection, featured in seasonal cheese boards and menu items. 

114 N. Main St., Oregon

835-6238

fireflycoffeehouse.com

HOURS

Monday-Sunday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Conscious Cup 0901-0215 204.jpg

Craving coffee made somewhere other than your kitchen? Local coffee shops have perked up their take-out and curbside pickup options while closed during the pandemic. 

Colectivo Coffee on Monroe Street 

After briefly closing in mid-March, Colectivo reopened select locations and rebranded them ColecDepot, to offer grocery staples like milk, bread, bagels and cream cheese, coffee beans and granola along with their typical espresso drinks and bakery. The cafe and grocery offers curbside pickup and easy ordering through a free Colectivo app. 

ColecDepot also offers a limited menu, including favorites such as breakfast sandwiches, chocolate and almond croissants, and lemon-lavender scones. For drinks, cold brew horchata ($4.95) is a standout. A refreshing take on traditional iced coffee, the popular seasonal drink features housemade cold brew coffee infused with cinnamon and vanilla syrup and topped with a splash of oat milk. 

2530 Monroe St.

630-8930

colectivocoffee.com/cafes/monroe-street

HOURS

Monday-Thursday 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday-Sunday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

GARVER FEED MILL

Ledger Coffee Roasters, located at Garver Feed Mill, is a micro-roastery and full-service cafe. 

Ledger Coffee 

Housemade syrups add excitement and decadence to any drink at Ledger, a coffeehouse that opened last fall in the renovated Garver Feed Mill building. Rich, dark mocha is a familiar, yet elevated choice, while more unusual rose, lavender and maple ginger offer more adventurous flavor profiles. Ledger’s most popular flavor is cardamom, which baristas use in place of vanilla. 

A Ledger barista described the cardamom flavor as similar to vanilla but with a warm, spicy kick reminiscent of chai spice. She was right — though I worried the cardamom syrup would be overpowering, my latte ($4.75) was subtly sweet with a pleasantly light, floral aftertaste. 

In the Middle East, cardamom is a traditional addition to coffee and thought to reduce the acidity as well as neutralize the stimulating effects of the caffeine. At Ledger, it’s a signature spin on the classic vanilla latte that keeps customers coming back for more. 

3241 Garver Green Suite 140

609-8054

ledgercoffee.com

HOURS

Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Conscious Cup 0901-0215 026.jpg

Many local coffee shops figured out ways to keep folks connected — and caffeinated — by perking up their offerings, adding creative menu items and new experiences to hold customers over until the reopening. 

Crescendo Espresso Bar 

To streamline the to-go process and eliminate the hassle of plastic cups, lids and straws, Crescendo Espresso Bar began offering grab-and-go coffee in plastic bottles. The bottled coffees are available for pre-order online and take a day to prepare, so be sure to order in advance. Select drinks are also available in-store in limited quantities. 

CRESCENDO (copy)

Crescendo Espresso Bar and Music Cafe on Monroe Street was among the first to make nitro cold brew coffee. Recently, to streamline the to-go process and eliminate the hassle of plastic cups, lids and straws, Crescendo began offering grab-and-go coffee in plastic bottles.

Crescendo offers plain cold brew and lattes ($5-7), as well as unique specialty drinks ($6.75) such as Dark Skye, a cold brew-spiked chai latte, After School Special, a blend of coffee and chocolate milk, and The Fitzherbert, a blend of cold brew coffee, oat milk and maple syrup. Also available are half-gallon sizes of the plain latte ($12), vanilla latte ($13) and cold brew concentrate ($18). 

1859 Monroe St. 

284-7908

crescendomadison.com

HOURS

Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Johnson Public House 

For caffeine enthusiasts who prefer to fuel up at home, Johnson Public House has a takeout option that will last the whole weekend: cold brew growlers ($25). Coffeehouse employees fill the glass containers, typically used to transport draft beer, with housemade Kin-Kin cold brew. 

Cold Brew at Johnson Public House

Cold brew by the half gallon is now available at Johnson Public House for local delivery or pick up.

“People seem to really like it,” said Lennon Baker, an employee and roaster at Johnson Public House. “Most people just go for the straight cup of cold brew, but we have some repeat customers who like picking up the half gallon growler to have at home throughout the weekend.” 

Currently they don’t offer refills to prevent the spread of the virus, but Baker said it’s not out of the question for the future. Grab one alongside a couple Shanty Town doughnuts for an anytime treat. 

908 E. Johnson St.

347-0483

jph4ever.com

HOURS

Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

