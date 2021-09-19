Let's Eat: Savi Cafe and Catering takes hearty homestyle food to court

Recently, the courthouse has begun a slow return to normal operations. Savi reopened at the beginning of June, but Gavins has seen customers show reluctance to trust in-person dining.

Still, Gavins said they pride themselves on defying the low expectations that many people have when they visit a courthouse cafeteria.

“We do everything fresh every morning, down to our eggs. We just make sure that we try to provide quality food with everything that we do,” Gavins said. “We definitely have a lot of our customers who just really fell in love with the food quality that we provide.”

In addition to daily breakfast and lunch service in the cafe, Savi is home to a catering operation that has helped keep things going through the pandemic. They cater everything from small office breakfasts to large weddings. Regular office orders have been crucial, said Gavins.

Those are the main goals: growing the catering, and perhaps eventually, a new, easier-to-access, location. Those plans have been tabled for now.

“I wish everyone was able to taste our food,” Gavins said. “I feel like once you get a taste of it, you realize just how much love and passion that we put into preparing the foods that we serve.”

