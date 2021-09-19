Let's Eat: Savi Cafe and Catering takes hearty homestyle food to court

The philosophy at Savi Cafe, located inside the Dane County Courthouse, keeps things simple and unexpected.
“We're restaurant quality in a cafeteria setting,” said co-owner Eric Gavins. “It's good restaurant quality in a place that you wouldn't expect to find it.
“I try to have that same bit of love in the cooking at the cafe, whether it's me cooking or my head chef,” he added. “They understand what the standards are.”
Gavins took a circuitous route to becoming a restaurateur. He was working as a butcher at a big box warehouse store when he decided it was time to buckle down and find a career. He wanted to go to culinary school, but the program he was interested in was full.
That led Gavins to take courses in small business entrepreneurship, where he fell in love with business. He eventually went back and added a culinary degree and began running a food cart. The cart wasn’t a full time job, so he worked a number of side jobs in kitchens, working his way up to kitchen manager and eventually head chef.
Those experiences prepared him to open Savi with partner Norman Davis. As kitchen manager, Gavins handles ordering and runs the catering side of the restaurant. Davis’ main job is as director of Madison’s Department of Civil Rights, though he also has a background in food service.
Daily meal
Savi Cafe’s menus rotate seasonally and reflect availability of fresh fruits and vegetables as well as weather-appropriate items. The summer menu has more grilled items and salads while the winter menu has casseroles, stews and other warm and hearty fare.
The daily meal ($9) comes with two sides, and there are often two different meal options. There is a fresh salad bar sold by weight as well as a hot dog and chips meal ($3.50) and two soup options ($3.50).
Recent visits yielded a hearty serving of spaghetti and meatballs whose sauce was layered with flavors, while a pulled pork sandwich was tender and a little smoky and not heavy-handed with the barbecue sauce.
Given Savi’s location, employees in the building have always been Savi’s number one customer base. People tend to not know the restaurant is there, or are unwilling to go through security and assign negative connotations to a visit to the courthouse. That means the cafe is only doing about half the business they would normally do at this point of the year, said Gavins.
The importance of building and maintaining a loyal customer base might be the biggest thing Gavins learned over the past 18 months. Savi, like many Madison-area restaurants and food trucks, struggled as fewer people worked in the government and office buildings downtown. During this time, Savi sold meals through Christine’s Kitchens, a food hub on the east side, and the Black Chamber of Commerce Soul Food Sunday Marketplace.
Recently, the courthouse has begun a slow return to normal operations. Savi reopened at the beginning of June, but Gavins has seen customers show reluctance to trust in-person dining.
Still, Gavins said they pride themselves on defying the low expectations that many people have when they visit a courthouse cafeteria.
“We do everything fresh every morning, down to our eggs. We just make sure that we try to provide quality food with everything that we do,” Gavins said. “We definitely have a lot of our customers who just really fell in love with the food quality that we provide.”
In addition to daily breakfast and lunch service in the cafe, Savi is home to a catering operation that has helped keep things going through the pandemic. They cater everything from small office breakfasts to large weddings. Regular office orders have been crucial, said Gavins.
Those are the main goals: growing the catering, and perhaps eventually, a new, easier-to-access, location. Those plans have been tabled for now.
“I wish everyone was able to taste our food,” Gavins said. “I feel like once you get a taste of it, you realize just how much love and passion that we put into preparing the foods that we serve.”
