Let's Eat: Patricia’s Taqueria turns tavern into bike-friendly taco haven

Anyone who has biked or walked along the Capital City Trail near Moorland Road this year might have noticed a change to the red barn-style building that housed The Farm Sports Pub until the pandemic shut it down.
Now, next to giant letters that spell out “THE FARM,” a banner announces Patricia’s Taqueria & Groceries, a Mexican restaurant and grocery store that opened in January.
Owners Patricia Sánchez and Adrian Serrato, natives of Guanajuato, Mexico, had planned to open such a business for years. The couple wanted to offer the local Latino community a selection of products that can be hard to come by in Madison, and Serrato, a distributor for Mexican brands Bimbo and Barcel, knew the grocery business. They planned to stock their shelves with Mexican sodas, snacks and staples. And they planned for a food counter offering Mexican classics like tacos, tortas and chilaquiles.
While the pandemic shuttered many businesses, for Sánchez and Serrato, it provided the push they needed to finally start theirs. When they learned The Farm was available for rent, they saw their chance. Located beside the bike thoroughfare and the Capital Springs Recreation Area, with plenty of residents in the nearby apartments and trailer parks, it seemed like a great fit.
From produce to picnic supplies
The transformation from tavern to taqueria involved knocking down the bar and building a wall down the middle of the building. On one side, they installed a food counter and booths, covering the wall with huge images of their hometown of León, Guanajuato, including its International Hot Air Balloon Festival and colorful streets.
On the other side, they put in grocery aisles lined with everything from pantry staples and sweets to hot sauces and michelada mixes. The produce section offers avocados, cactus, papaya, tomatillos and a variety of chiles. Bags of dried chiles, herbs and shrimp powder hang alongside discs of piloncillo, made from raw cane sugar. The sweet smell of Mexican-style pan dulce, made at El Buen Pan Bakery in Mount Horeb, escapes from the bakery case even before you open the door.
The store also sells cuts of meat popular among Latinos looking to grill, including diesmillo (sirloin) and arrachera (hanger steak). And, on the far wall hang disposable plates and utensils, just waiting for the next picnic.
“Whenever we go out for a daytrip, we always forget something,” Sánchez said with a laugh.
The menu at the taqueria includes a variety of tacos (most $2.95 each and $1.99 on Tuesdays), tortas (sandwiches, $10.95) and burritos ($7.95), along with savory breakfast options served all day and a rotating set of specials. It’s all cooked in true Mexican style, said Serrato, who can regularly be found behind the counter.
The goal, he said, is “for people to try the food and feel as if they’re in Mexico, like they’ve been transported there, that people have something that reminds them of their city, of their country.”
To Sánchez and Serrato, the service is just as important as the food itself. While Serrato lends a hand in the kitchen, Sánchez will take her position in a booth near the front door, taking care of business on her laptop and greeting everyone who walks in with a friendly, “Hola, ¿como está?”
“Customers can find our products in some other places,” Sánchez said, “but the service when we’re taking care of them is what sets us apart.”
Seven months in, business is going well. Sometimes on the weekends they’ll get calls from cycling groups planning to stop by for a mid-ride meal. Employees at nearby offices call in lunch orders. Hungry anglers hauling boats park in the trailer-friendly parking lot on their way to or from the lakes. Weekend specials like carnitas, menudo (tripe stew, famously a cure for hangovers) and roasted chicken routinely sell out before lunch time.
“Despite the pandemic, despite the fact that people are scared to go out, I think we’ve done quite well, better than we expected,” Serrato said. And they think it’ll only get better as word gets out.
Now, the couple is considering what’s next for the tavern-turned-taqueria. The grocery side has gotten fewer Latino customers than they anticipated, so they’re thinking about reducing their grocery offerings to expand the restaurant. They’d like to add a drive-thru and maybe even turn the taqueria into a 24-hour operation.
“With life here, everyone has to run because there isn’t much time,” Sánchez said. “Those are some of our plans.”
