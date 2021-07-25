Let's Eat: Patricia’s Taqueria turns tavern into bike-friendly taco haven

Seven months in, business is going well. Sometimes on the weekends they’ll get calls from cycling groups planning to stop by for a mid-ride meal. Employees at nearby offices call in lunch orders. Hungry anglers hauling boats park in the trailer-friendly parking lot on their way to or from the lakes. Weekend specials like carnitas, menudo (tripe stew, famously a cure for hangovers) and roasted chicken routinely sell out before lunch time.

“Despite the pandemic, despite the fact that people are scared to go out, I think we’ve done quite well, better than we expected,” Serrato said. And they think it’ll only get better as word gets out.

Now, the couple is considering what’s next for the tavern-turned-taqueria. The grocery side has gotten fewer Latino customers than they anticipated, so they’re thinking about reducing their grocery offerings to expand the restaurant. They’d like to add a drive-thru and maybe even turn the taqueria into a 24-hour operation.

“With life here, everyone has to run because there isn’t much time,” Sánchez said. “Those are some of our plans.”

