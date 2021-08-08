Let's Eat: Jason’s Jerk brings habanero heat to Jamaican-style tacos

Jason Beilke, the owner of Jason’s Jerk food cart, uses his Jamaican-inspired tacos to tour the world without leaving Madison.
“I haven’t traveled a lot so, for me, cooking international food was a way to — in my head — travel to different places,” he said.
Beilke opened his food cart in May and now sells tacos at various spots around the Madison area.
After high school, he went to college for a semester but said traditional school wasn’t for him. He decided to try something else, and landed at the Truax campus of Madison College.
“I actually went the first year they built a whole new kitchen,” Beilke said. “It was a state of the art, beautiful, beautiful kitchen. That’s where I learned to cook.”
When Beilke finished culinary school, he worked in various restaurants with the goal of working for himself someday. That goal came to fruition when Beilke found a food cart for sale.
Beilke said family and friends pitched in to help him purchase the cart and start his business. He now works out of the FEED Kitchens on Madison’s north side, and he held a soft opening there before taking his food cart on the road.
Jason’s Jerk was set to open last year but said he was delayed by the pandemic. Beilke used that time to perfect his recipe.
“The year of coronavirus, I changed the recipe a couple times and I do like it a lot better,” he said. “I got the cart, had the recipe idea, refined the recipe and now we’re here,” Beilke said.
What makes it jerk
Beilke’s idea to sell jerk tacos came from his love of cooking international food. Jerk is a style of cooking that has origins in Jamaica. A mixture of ingredients like allspice and Scotch bonnet peppers are used to make Jamaican jerk spice.
For his own spice blend, Beilke uses allspice, cinnamon, coriander, scallions and thyme, with habanero peppers instead of Scotch bonnets. Beilke said his favorite thing about jerk is there’s not a set recipe — it’s all about the ingredients and the technique.
“I brine the meat, marinate it, and then smoke it,” he said. “The combination of marinating the meat in the jerk sauce or jerk paste and smoking it would make it jerk.”
Beilke’s menu is simple. He sells only tacos (3 for $10): jerk chicken, jerk shrimp and jerk sweet potato, with chicken being a customer favorite. Tacos are served on corn or flour tortillas with a side of coconut-lime rice and mango salsa.
Customers can choose a spice level (no spice, medium or hot) for an extra kick. Beilke occasionally creates specialty jerk tacos (3 for $15) using beef short ribs or different kinds of fish.
Regular spots lately for Jason’s Jerk include the corner of Ingersoll and Williamson streets for lunch, the Atwood Bar on Friday nights and Karben4 Brewing on occasion. The cart has also appeared at several events at Doundrins Distilling in Cottage Grove, as well as other area breweries. Beilke posts to his business’s social media accounts to let customers know where he’ll be.
Beilke hopes to move his food cart into one of the high density areas in the city, like Capitol Square or campus. And he wants to do more catering and larger events like the Monona Community Festival and Taste of Madison.
“I’m really just trying to get my name out there,” Beilke said. He’s thinking about bottling his jerk sauce, and plans to work on this during the off season to learn about bottling procedures and acquiring the proper permits.
Things have been going well over the past few months. He’s learning every day, while having fun.
“I like to do fun food. It's a reflection of what I really like to eat and this is my favorite thing ever to make and eat,” he said. “I’m just lucky other people like it too.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.