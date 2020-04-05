Let's Eat: Inspired Alchemy's superfood-infused truffles satisfy body and mind

Saia is a yoga teacher and trainer, a holistic health coach, a transformational breath facilitator and raw chef. She wasn’t sure at first about adding another business, but she and Nedilsky decided to take a chance with Inspired Alchemy.

“We rely on a lot of different forms of communication, not just face to face” said Nedilsky, who works in the Milwaukee area during the week while Saia and her businesses are based in Madison. “That's been something that has been to our advantage. There are times where things are tested … (but) it's been nothing but a very healthy experience. It's really brought out the best (in us).”

Saia’s work is so thoroughly intertwined with her beliefs that it felt daunting to put the truffles out for the public and risk their reaction. Nedilsky said the truffles offer an opportunity to empower and educate others.