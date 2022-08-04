L'Etoile and Graze chef Tory Miller featured in New York Times story

Madison chef Tory Miller was featured Sunday in a New York Times story about the difficult relationship Korean adoptees in the United States have with Korean food, particularly among those who have become chefs.

The story, "Food Is Identity. For Korean Chefs Who Were Adopted, It’s Complicated," by reporter Elyse Inamine, has a secondary headline, "Raised in the U.S., they’re exploring a heritage they didn’t grow up with through restaurant cooking — and finding both fulfillment and criticism."

Inamine writes that Miller, who co-owns the restaurants L'Etoile and Graze on Capitol Square, said he finally felt comfortable with his identity by the time he opened the pop-up restaurant, Miller Family Meat & Three, and it showed in the menu. “I felt free to be like, this is what it is and this is the food I want to make,” he said.

Miller ran the carryout business for four months starting in December 2020.

For the article, Miller shared his recipe for gochujang barbecue sauce that he said he developed for Miller Family Meat & Three.

Gochujang is a staple of Korean cooking, and the recipe Miller shares with the paper takes the condiment and adds ketchup, molasses, brown sugar and other ingredients to turn it into barbecue sauce.

The story has a photo of Miller in his backyard glazing grilled chicken with the sauce.

In the story, Inamine wrote that the chefs are "coming to terms with a heritage they didn’t grow up with and enthusiastically expressing it through the vulnerable, public act of cooking for others.”

Getting to that point can take time, she wrote. "Feelings of self-doubt — the impostor syndrome — can turn into fears of cultural appropriation. Many adoptee chefs say they feel like outsiders looking in, wondering not only if they have permission to cook the cuisine of their heritage, but also if what they’re doing could taint it."

In the article, Miller talks about overhearing a table of Asian customers at Sujeo, his former restaurant. One of them remarked to the group that Miller was Korean, and another replied with, “Well, he’s adopted.”

"Mr. Miller, who had already taken pains to describe Sujeo as 'pan-Asian' — even though about half the menu was Korean — was crushed," Inamine wrote.

Miller closed the East Washington Avenue restaurant in 2019 after nearly five years.

In introducing the recipe, Inamine writes, "Tory Miller dreamed up this spicy, sweet barbecue sauce during the pandemic when he was running his Miller Family Meat & Three pop-up in Madison, Wis. It’s an ode to his family’s love of grilling and his Korean heritage, which, as an adoptee, he has been exploring more in recent years. Mr. Miller uses this as he would any other barbecue sauce: for basting meats as they finish grilling and for dipping nuggets. He loves the smokiness the bacon adds to the sauce, but here it’s optional."

Gochujang Barbecue Sauce

Tory Miller recipe, adapted by Elyse Inamine

1 cup ketchup

⅓ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons molasses

2 tablespoons gochujang

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ teaspoons yellow mustard

¾ teaspoon onion powder

¾ teaspoon granulated garlic

¾ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon Frank’s RedHot sauce

slice smoky bacon (optional)

Pinch smoked paprika

Preparation

If using the bacon, cook in a small skillet over medium heat until crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the remaining ingredients in a medium saucepan with ¼ cup water and bring to a boil. Add the crisped bacon to the saucepan, if using. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring often, until the sauce has thickened and is deep brown, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove the bacon, if using, and let the sauce cool until ready to use. The sauce can be stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to one month. Before using, allow the sauce to come to room temperature and, if it’s is too thick, thin with a teaspoon or two of water.