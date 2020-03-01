Let's Eat: With aromatic soups and a bright new look, Sunny Pho brightens South Park

Restaurants along Park Street serve a range of Asian cuisines — dan dan noodles at Ichiban Sichuan, savory broths at Double 10 Mini Hot Pot, egg custard tarts at Asian Sweet Bakery. Kim Khouch, owner of the recently opened Sunny Pho at 602 South Park St., thought this was a place her pho could flourish.
Of Cambodian and Chinese descent, Khouch first came to Madison in 1983. She spent time in other cities around the U.S., including Minneapolis and Boston, and settled back in Madison in 2002. Until recently, she worked at a grocery store, mainly cooking at home. She’d often thought of opening her own restaurant, but hesitated on taking the next step.
“It felt like the right time,” Khouch said. “I had always said, ‘someday.’ Now it’s ‘someday.’ I followed my dream and took a chance.
“I love food,” she added. “I love cooking. I love to make food. I used to eat out a lot and I’d taste the dishes to figure out what was in them.”
Sunny Pho lived up to its name on a recent winter day, as sunlight streamed into the corner space that has housed Inka Heritage, Angkor Wat and Chili King over the last two and a half years. With walls painted white and lots of windows, the space feels open and inviting.
The menu is a collection of Khouch’s favorite Asian dishes, things she likes to eat when she goes out. These are dishes she learned as she grew up in Cambodia with the influence of Vietnamese, Thai, Hmong, Filipino, Chinese and American flavors, spices and recipes. The result is a menu with a mix of flavors and dishes that diners might find in four different restaurants.
The star is the pho for which the restaurant is named. A traditional Vietnamese soup made with highly flavored broth, rice noodles and fresh vegetables, pho is at its heart a comfort food, Khouch said. It’s what she remembers her mother and grandmother making.
At Sunny Pho, bowls of pho come in two sizes, regular ($11.85) and large ($12.85), the latter big enough to share or split into two meals.
Classic pho is made with beef. Sunny Pho also offers seafood, chicken, pork and vegetarian options. The Sunny Special Combo Pho includes beef meatballs, beef tendon, tripe and brisket.
Khouch cooks her beef broth for 10-12 hours. She starts with beef bones, which she boils for about 30 minutes to get the impurities out. Then she transfers the bones to a new pot, cooking them long and slow to extract flavor.
In the final two hours of cooking, she adds grilled onion and toasted whole cinnamon sticks, star anise, coriander seed and ginger, as well as salt and a touch of sugar. Pho broth should be mostly clear, said Khouch, so she toasts the spice ingredients to open them up and bring out their flavor before adding them to the broth. She does not use ground spices, as they would muddy her broth.
The result is a rich, clear broth packed with flavor, warm in both temperature and taste. Fresh cilantro sprinkled over the top brings a bright freshness while the toasted spices give depth to the broth.
To prepare a bowl of pho, Khouch brings the broth to a boil. Rice noodles and some of the beef go into the bowl raw. The boiling hot broth cooks those pieces, keeping the noodles fresh and not soggy and the beef from becoming overdone. Finally, each bowl of pho is served with fresh Thai basil, lime wedges, bean sprouts and jalapeños.
In addition to soup, Sunny Pho’s most expensive plate is combination drunken noodles ($13.85), wide, flat noodles with beef, shrimp and crab as well as carrots, Chinese broccoli and broccoli florets.
In Thailand, Khouch said, drunken noodles are spicy. Not here.
“Vietnamese, Cambodian, Chinese drunken noodles, they’re all different,” she said. “So I made my own sauce” with oyster sauce and fish sauce.
With such a wide array of recipes on the menu, Khouch serves dishes without much in the way of added heat, since each culture handles spiciness differently. Instead, each table at Sunny Pho has a variety of condiments: Sriracha, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, sugar and house-made chili paste. These can all be used to enhance the flavor of a dish.
Khouch encourages customers to ask questions. She hopes Sunny Pho’s affordably priced menu will be attractive to students. She’s already served a number of University of Wisconsin-Madison’s international students. At Sunny Pho, they were happy to taste a bit of home.