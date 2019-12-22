Let’s Eat: Squeeze in to Deb’s Squeeze Inn for family style eggs in Milton

Deb Hantke can’t remember a time when she didn’t work in food service. She started her career as a waitress but fell in love with the industry in the kitchen, where things “just felt right.” It was a natural progression that led her to own Deb’s Squeeze Inn on Front Street in Milton, a little town about 30 miles south of Madison.
The cafe at 100 Front St. downtown is a newer iteration of a Milton restaurant that served the area just a block away from this one for decades. Hantke started in the kitchen at that restaurant, called The Squeeze, and eventually took over the business. When the city bought the building in 2008 and turned it into a parking lot, Deb relocated her cafe to Newville. It wasn’t a good fit.
She reopened as Deb’s Squeeze Inn right back in downtown Milton a decade ago.
“Altogether it’s been 21 years and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Hantke said.
Deb’s serves breakfast and lunch from a menu that is large and unfussy. Most mornings, folks tuck into eggs and toast ($1.99) or the plate they simply call “the $3.99,” with two eggs, hash browns, one locally made breakfast sausage, one slice of bacon and two pancakes.
It’s the perfect blend of sweet and savory. The pancakes are fluffy with a little chew and the hash browns come out crispy, with just a bit of crunch.
“It’s comfort food. It’s not elaborate. It’s simple. I’m not a fancy person,” said Hantke. She described her fare as “wholesome and comfortable and you know what you’re going to get.”
The two eggs and toast special is particularly popular with Deb’s morning regulars, many of whom tell her it’s the thing that gets them out of bed in the morning. Hantke takes pride in providing not just physical nourishment, but social interaction and camaraderie. Those customers leave with more than just eggs and toast.
“I have quite a few that come in for just the two eggs and toast because they’re on a budget. It makes me feel good knowing they have something in their stomach,” said Hantke. “As long as I can pay my bills, I don’t mind. What’s a couple more eggs and slices of bread?”
The menu is full of her own recipes, and Hantke always has something cooking on the stove. Mondays feature a special, whatever she feels like making for the week. Every other Tuesday she makes meatloaf, with hot beef on Wednesday and baked ham dinner on Thursdays.
The only day the cafe is open past 2 p.m. is Friday, where the fish fry (a three piece dinner with baked or battered cod, $9.75) dominates the menu. Locals can take it to go or have it delivered, free. Also on Fridays, customers come in specifically to have some of Deb’s lemon meringue pie.
Hantke is by nature shy and reserved, but she liked cooking in the open kitchen of the old location, where she could jump into conversations with customers or spend her time listening and lurking, as she called it. Regulars would tease her and she’d razz them right back, cultivating a relationship that wasn’t unlike that of siblings.
“When I first started, I did everything in front of everybody, I could talk to everybody,” Hantke said. “It was like inviting everyone into my kitchen. It was wonderful.”
That convivial atmosphere lives on at the current Deb’s. Waitress Rachel Checkalski has been there for less than a year, but said she feels like an honorary member of the family. She fit right in with a crew that includes numerous members of Hantke’s actual family.
Checkalski said it’s not unusual to see morning regulars talking between tables, getting up to move their chairs and generally treating Deb’s like it’s their own place. There’s a level of comfort here that can’t be manufactured. Retirees are joined by farmers and businesspeople, catching up on coffee and gossip.
Health issues have forced Hantke to take a step back from some of the more strenuous parts of the job, but she’s not going to give it up any time soon. She can’t imagine herself doing anything else. For Hantke, Deb’s is home. She hopes her customers feel that way, too.
“Come in and enjoy yourself. Relax,” she said. “That’s all I want.”