Praise comes in many forms. But for Celso Paco Xelhua, the owner and operator of Paco’s Tacos, the most noteworthy note arrived in the student newsletter of a neighboring Montessori school.
“The little boy said he just loves ‘tacos Paco’s,’ and he could eat a million of them,” said Nicole Esquivel, who works front-of-house operations for Xelhua.
From the mouths of babes. It’s one example of the word-of-mouth marketing Xelhua said has brought customers to the three-month-old location of his Mexican restaurant at 1331 Greenway Cross.
“Every day I have new people,” Xelhua said. “Every day there are new customers, ‘Oh, we just hear about ...’”
First opened in Stoughton in 2016, Paco’s Tacos struggled on the town’s Main Street. Xelhua cited a lack of foot traffic, as well as a lack of familiarity with his style of cooking, as factors in his decision to move to Madison’s south side. This new location is three times larger than his Stoughton spot.
“There wasn't a lot of people that know about Mexican food, like traditional Mexican food,” Xelhua said. “They like the Tex-Mex. That's what they say they always look for, Tex-Mex, and I didn't want to change.”
Xelhua was born in Puebla City, Mexico and moved to Madison when he was 13 years old. He makes what he calls “real Mexican food.” Diners won’t find cheese sauce or burritos loaded with sour cream at Paco’s.
Instead, they’ll discover tacos ($2.99) composed of flavorful proteins and dressed simply with onions and cilantro. Options include pescado (grilled tilapia) and cabeza, the latter prepared with the meat of a whole-roasted pig’s head. Other standouts are lengua, made with tender, slow-cooked beef tongue, and barbacoa with marinated goat.
One of Xelhua’s best sellers is the cemita, a traditional Puebla sandwich of sesame-flecked bread piled high with breaded chicken (known as milanesa de pollo) as well as beans, onions and cheese. It’s hearty and satisfying, and at $11.99, it’s also an exceptional value. The hefty sandwich could easily make two meals but Xelhua said most people finish it in one sitting.
“In Mexico, that's a small one. That's probably a medium,” he said, laughing. “In Mexico, cemitas, they're huge.”
For hungry patrons and on-the-go visitors, Xelhua said the all-you-can-eat taco bar (lunch: $4.49–$10.99; dinner: $5.49–$12.31) is a popular pick. Diners can load up colorful plates with a variety of proteins. Pork with nopal cactus, chicken tinga, ground beef, and chicken mole are just a few options. Additionally, Xelhua prepares pork pozole and the noodle soup fideo.
Xelhua, a veteran of Madison’s restaurant industry, said he worked “everywhere” and managed the kitchen at Uno Pizzeria & Grill for 12 years. Now he runs Paco’s Tacos mostly on his own. Esquivel helps with social media but it’s just Xelhua in the kitchen from open to close, Monday through Saturday. He takes Sunday to prep; all sauces, chips and dishes are made entirely from scratch.
Xelhua said he doesn’t sleep much, but he credits his hours on the line with helping him develop layered flavors.
“Being in the kitchen every day, I build my own recipes,” he said. “Everything I have here ... I came up with the recipe.”
As he looks to the future and the growth of his business, Xelhua said he hopes to hire another set of hands for the kitchen, “so I can take a day off,” and apply for a beer and wine license. His plan, Xelhua said, is to serve from the counter; restrictions in his rental agreement prevent him from building out a bar. He’s hoping the opportunity to throw back a cold one after a long day will draw in workers at surrounding businesses.
In the meantime, Xelhua said he knows building buzz for Paco’s Tacos won’t happen overnight.
“I know when I opened it takes time,” Xelhua said.