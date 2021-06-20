Let’s Eat: Paradise Island Ice Cream’s tropical flavors can help you beat the heat

Summer did not officially begin until this week, but the Madison area has already seen several days of temperatures north of 90. And the heat’s not likely to let up: Meteorologists are forecasting a hotter-than-usual summer for much of the U.S.
In other words, the next few months are going to call for a heck of a lot of cool drinks and frozen treats. Besides, you’ve got to make up for all the ice cream outings you missed last summer right?
Madison has beloved local standbys for frozen dairy confections, including Michael’s Frozen Custard, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream and endless Culver’s locations. Lesser known, perhaps, is Paradise Island Ice Cream, tucked in a Monona Drive strip mall, where Wisconsin’s go-to flavors sit alongside Latin American favorites like tamarind sorbet and pine nut ice cream.
Located at 4552 Monona Drive next to Monona Bakery and near the Asian grocery store Viet Hoa, the shop is owned by Mexico natives Dulce Sanchez and David Temich. The pair, along with their two daughters, frequented the shop regularly under its previous owner.
“It was our favorite place,” said Temich. Each member of the family had their usual order. Sanchez and Temich never imagined owning the place, but seized the chance when it went up for sale in 2017.
Guanabana and dragonfruit
Sanchez made and sold ice cream as a teen with her cousins in Mexico before moving to the U.S., and she and Temich learned Paradise Island’s recipes from the former owner. Today, they make all the ice creams, sorbets, popsicles and ice cream bars on site, with help from their 16-year-old daughter Ashley.
Some of the scoopable options at Paradise Island can be found in any Midwestern ice cream parlor: chocolate, strawberry, Oreo and coffee. But there’s also rose-colored pine nut, almond-flecked (alcohol-free) tequila, an eggnog-like rompope dotted with raisins, and rice pudding.
There’s even an ice cream made with Gansito snack cakes, a staple of Mexican childhood. A seasonally rotating selection of sorbets, all dairy-free and vegan, include lime, tart tamarind, passionfruit, guava, guanabana (soursop), mamey and dragonfruit.
Customers are welcome to try free samples before committing to a flavor they haven’t tried. But for many of the shop's Latin American customers, these are the flavors they grew up on. Sanchez particularly relishes their reactions.
“People sometimes want to find a flavor that they haven’t tasted in many years, and the flavor transports them,” Sanchez said. “We have people from Honduras, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic who come here and taste it and say, ‘It’s like I’m back in my country again.’”
Fresh-squeezed
Paradise Island’s more elaborate frozen treats include the mangonada ($4.99-$7.99), a cup of mango sorbet served with sweet-tart Chamoy sauce. Topped withfresh mango, lime and Tajin, a salty seasoning made with mild chiles, it’s sweet, sour and salty, with just a touch of spice.
For those looking for a less sweet indulgence, there are a variety of fruit cocktails — fresh fruit topped with chile and lime — and yogurt parfaits.
But Paradise Island isn’t all about dessert. Like any good snack shop, it also offers a range of savory fare. There are elotes, corn on the cob slathered with mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese and chile powder ($3.50-$5.50). There’s a ham-and-hot-dog torta, served on a hefty roll. And then there are the several variations on papas locas: the chip variety of your choice (Takis, Doritos or potato chips) made loco, which is to say heavily topped with creamy things (sour cream, mayo), pork rinds and hot sauce.
There are also thirst-quenching options for those hot summer days that lie ahead. Fresh-squeezed limeade is in high demand, but there are also other aguas frescas (natural fruit drinks) and a thoroughly refreshing Topo Chico preparado, a mix of mineral water, Chamoy, lime, orange juice and fruit.
With the pandemic receding and the sun out in full force, Sanchez is hoping to put a stressful year behind her. The shop already offers catering services, including custom ice cream flavors for events. She hopes to expand that side of the business. She’s even gotten offers from people who would like to buy ice cream in bulk to sell in surrounding towns. She hopes to make that a reality, letting the Monona shop double as a tiny factory.
“More than anything, it’s a touch of Mexico,” she said, recalling Mexican markets full of mangonadas, elotes and more. “This is a small business, but it has a little bit of everything you might want to find if you were there.”
