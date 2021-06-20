Let’s Eat: Paradise Island Ice Cream’s tropical flavors can help you beat the heat

But Paradise Island isn’t all about dessert. Like any good snack shop, it also offers a range of savory fare. There are elotes, corn on the cob slathered with mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese and chile powder ($3.50-$5.50). There’s a ham-and-hot-dog torta, served on a hefty roll. And then there are the several variations on papas locas: the chip variety of your choice (Takis, Doritos or potato chips) made loco, which is to say heavily topped with creamy things (sour cream, mayo), pork rinds and hot sauce.

There are also thirst-quenching options for those hot summer days that lie ahead. Fresh-squeezed limeade is in high demand, but there are also other aguas frescas (natural fruit drinks) and a thoroughly refreshing Topo Chico preparado, a mix of mineral water, Chamoy, lime, orange juice and fruit.