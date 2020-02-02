Let’s Eat: Now open at West Towne, Doc’s Smokehouse takes barbecue back to basics

Barbecue comes naturally to Brent Brashier. The Midwestern chill was the real adjustment.
“My biggest thing was getting acclimated to the weather,” said Brashier, an Alabama native. “Three months of the year, it’s bad. But the risk is great, right?”
That risk has paid off for Brashier, the “Chief BBQ Officer” at Doc’s Smokehouse in the West Towne Mall. Open since mid-December 2019 in the former Granite City space, the Madison Doc’s is the fourth location for the restaurant, with two others in the Chicagoland area and another in Milwaukee. Brashier co-owns, with Himanshu Doshi, all four, all of which opened within the last four years.
“It’s not an ordinary tale of success,” Brashier said. “I’m really proud of it.”
In developing his concept, Brashier drew on 15 years of experience working in the barbecue hotspot of Austin, Texas. Now, up where the winters are a bit chillier, Brashier wants to encourage northerners to abandon their preconceived notions of southern barbecue.
The primary focus at Doc’s is on the meat. There’s a simplicity to Brashier’s philosophy, and the menu is relatively straightforward: plates of meat, with chicken wings and few sandwich options.
During my visit, we started with a three meat plate ($24) loaded with brisket, ribs and smoked turkey that’s cooked in a sweet tea-based brine. There was a tender sturdiness to the ribs. Despite what chain restaurants like Chili’s claim, Brashier stressed that good ribs should not slide off the bone.
“It’s supposed to have some tug,” he said. “If it’s falling apart, it’s overcooked.”
Doc’s prepares its meat in wall of smokers and makes a wide array of sauces in house. Among these was one I had never tried before: a white, vinegar-based barbecue sauce Brashier recommended pairing with the turkey, “Alabama style.”
But despite how often the words “barbecue” and “sauce” are taken as one, there’s no requirement to sauce at Doc’s. Brashier said they should be mixed at the diner’s discretion.
“It’s really traditional southern barbecue,” Brashier said. “We don’t sauce anything in the kitchen. I mean, we’ve got some cool regional sauces, but everything is dry-rubbed, smoked over hickory. You can put it on there, but we don’t do it.”
A full plate of meat and two sides (mac and cheese and potato salad, natch) is a big undertaking, especially at 11 a.m. I started to wonder whether or not I’d be able to drive home without falling into a food coma on the Beltline. Then another plate of meat came out.
This included a pile of juicy pulled pork, Usinger’s sausage (Brashier’s way of bringing the Midwest into his Southern cuisine) and dry-rubbed wings. It was set off by the restaurant’s own pickles. It seemed like the cooking was timed down to the second, with spices applied with surgical precision.
Doc’s also offers specialty cocktails, all designed by front-of-house manager Aaron Rostad. The Old Fashioned on tap ($7) is popular, he said, featuring housemade cherry-orange cordial and bitters. Rostad was especially enthusiastic about the Cuba libre ($6), a drink for which Rostad recreated a bygone era of Coca-Cola.
“Back when this drink was invented in the 1920s, the Coca-Cola recipe had a lot of botanicals,” Rostad said. “So to mimic that original recipe, I used a touch of gin and Angostura bitters to reintroduce that depth of character that the cola misses now.”
Brashier is an unabashed Deadhead. When I met with him, he’d just returned from seeing Dead and Company (the new iteration of the Grateful Dead featuring John Mayer) in Mexico. A lot of the restaurant is music-themed; you can even buy a Doc’s t-shirt that features a riff on the Dead’s iconic skull logo.
It struck me that the way Doc’s prepares their dishes isn’t unlike the legendary band. They take a relatively simple idea and expound on it, each added ingredient blossoming into another. The meat itself is the song, and each little flourish of spice or seasoning a solo.
Brashier may still be getting used to the weather, but he’s confident Madisonians will love this food. As Brashier sees it, the differences between the two regions were never that great to begin with. After all, we all love to eat, and he’s more than happy to feed us.