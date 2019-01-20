Ashim Malla and Suzy Karki made their six-year-long dream of owning a restaurant a reality in mid-October 2018. The Globe, on the corner of North Henry Street off State Street, serves fusion food from different countries on the Asian continent including Thai, Indian and Japanese.
Malla and Karki own the Triangle Market across the street. They have leased the space at 309 N. Henry St. that was previously Taqueria 3 Amigos and a hot dog place called Mad Dog’s.
“There are a lot of international students” at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Karki said. “They’re so far away from home and we want to bring home for them.”
Restaurants run in Malla’s family, which owns Dobhan and Himal Chuli. After taking a course in international cuisine as part of his training in culinary school at Madison College, Malla dedicated his menu to “the globe.”
“I like the business aspect of a restaurant and I like eating and cooking,” Malla said. “Six years ago, I had the business plan ready. I had my menu ready five years ago. I have been working on my menu for a long time.”
Malla looked at places on Atwood Avenue and Willy Street before the Henry Street space became available. The remodeling process included adding screens to show the menu, changing the décor and making the tables by hand. It took a few months to remodel from a “walk in and stand up” joint to a sit-down restaurant.
Both Malla and Karki are Nepalese. Their menu, which Malla whittled down from 70 ideas, features cuisines from all over and is set to change every six months. There are also items that can only be found online — Malla is “still playing with the menu,” he said.
The Himalayan 15 bean soup ($4) was savory and creamy. Tibetan chicken dumplings ($5) were fried to perfection, topped with onions, scallions, tomatoes and cilantro.
The current menu also features a Japanese soba noodle salad ($4-$7), Korean barbecue ($10-$12) and Indian Tic-Tac Curry ($10-$14). The latter can be made with a variety of proteins including chicken, pork, tofu and shrimp.
The Globe offers smaller dishes for those not wanting a full meal, or a Nepali combination platter ($10-$14) for those who want to sample a bit of everything.
They have vegetarian dumplings served steamed, fried or in a tomato chutney soup called jhol. Beverage options include cold or hot spiced milk tea, lassis (mango or banana) and coffee.
Recently, Malla made a mango curry at the request of a customer and offered the dish as a special for a couple of days.
“Whatever we do, we want to make it right,” Malla said. “I want all people to enjoy the food.”
“In the future we want to expand and make it a bigger place,” Karki added. They’d like to open a food cart, too.
“Since we just opened, we have so many regular customers that it’s keeping me hopeful that it might work out for us,” Malla said. “People who tried our restaurant have been back. Everybody seems to like our food.”