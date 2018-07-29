On a recent Monday afternoon, the weather was 83 degrees, humid and sunny. “Would anyone want ramen on a day like this?” I wondered as I walked into Strings Ramen.
My question was answered the moment I entered the airy, plant-laden restaurant housed in a former sub shop. The 64-seat spot was bustling; every table was full for a few minutes after I arrived.
Luckily, the entire Strings operation is as efficient as it is delicious, which is to say (spoiler alert): very.
The flagship Strings Ramen opened in Chicago’s Chinatown in 2014 and soon collected consistent accolades (including numerous nods to slinging the best ramen in the city). A second Chicago location landed in the Lakeview neighborhood in summer 2017.
The company says that ramen noodles for all locations are delivered several times a week from the Chinatown Strings, which boasts a $100,000 noodle-making machine imported from Japan.
The Madison Strings Ramen at 311 N. Frances St. opened by late January of this year. According to assistant general manager Giles Hietpas, the surrounding neighborhood aligns with the Strings Ramen demographic — students, young professionals, anyone looking for a fast yet freshly made meal.
Thus far, business is brisk, a testament to happy customers who embrace the food and the pacing of Strings.
“I describe it as traditional Japanese ramen house food meets American style service,” Hietpas said. “We think that we churn out a really good product. We want our customers to learn a little something about it, and we also want to make sure that they get something they’re really satisfied with.”
Diners receive full service at Strings Ramen, settling into comfy cushioned booths or finding a counter stool, perusing a menu designed to simultaneously tempt and educate. “Ramen 101” provides a crash course in ramen bowl basics, along with the bold statement “It should take no more than 10 minutes to finish your bowl.”
A “Ramen Map of Japan” illustrates regional variations of the slurpable soup, while a glossary of ramen terminology translates standard Japanese ingredients. Ajitsuke tamago is marinated lava egg, shichimi is Japanese seven spice, and so forth.
A visual guide to ramen types showcased the bases and flavorings in 12-plus ramen options at Strings ($9.95-$15.95). Shoyu is a lighter, clear soup with a seaweed dashi base. A poultry base with chicken and turkey bones is the base for Strings’ miso ramen. Strings’ signature ramen is tonkotsu, made with Berkshire pork bones boiled into an unctuous, addictive broth.
The spiciest, "Hell Ramen" with five levels of fire, inspired a challenge (see sidebar).
Strings executive chef Katie Dong created and oversees the menu at all three locations. Appetizers include edamame ($3.95) and Sriracha broccoli with bacon bits ($6.95). Multiple varieties of sui gyoza dumplings are boiled to toothsome, pillowy perfection and filled with chicken, shrimp, pork or vegetables.
My favorite was the shrimp, but I’d eat anything with the accompanying ponzu sauce, spiked with citrus and sizzling with just enough spice to leave a bit of heat behind in the most pleasant way. Hietpas said most Strings aficionados slurp the ponzu straight from the bowl after devouring the dumplings.
Traditional Japanese dishes round out the menu, including yaki soba (stir-fried noodles) and chazuke, warn Japanese rice served in dashi with wakame (seaweed). Toppings include a choice of pickled radish (oshinko) or protein, including kuro buta (pork) sausage and tofu.
Though the ramen remains a strong contender for favorite item on the Madison menu, the donburi bowls, which Hietpas describes as “deconstructed sushi rolls,” are a close second. The first thing I noted in the spicy crab donburi ($8.95) was the remarkable silkiness of the Japanese rice.
A delicate mix of fresh blue crab and snow crab was balanced by the maki-roll staple spicy mayo, and further accented by a hit of pickled ginger to add just enough acidity. I’m a sushi fan, but one doesn’t need to be to enjoy this riff on a rice bowl. It’s as comforting as risotto and as flavorful as fried rice.
Additional options for the donburi include the cheekily named “cat rice” (spicy tuna) as well as spicy scallops and uni, among other things. There are often special off-the-menu variations.
“We’ve been featuring a special called Kaisen Don,“ Hietpas said, “which is a mixture of the cat rice, scallops and uni, and the ikura (salmon roe) don. It’s $16.95, and you get more protein and can sample three of the four.”
Currently each location has a “signature protein.” In Chinatown they serve duck breast, in Lakeview, filet mignon. In Madison, Dong has been experimenting with lamb, offering specials like lamb curry, lamb ramen and braised lamb served various ways.
I took a tour with Hietpas through the Strings kitchen, where four cooks were hard at work chopping, stirring, and plating (in this case, bowl-ing). An imported noodle boiler was set to cook bundles of fresh noodles in under a minute.
Hietpas pointed out a fastidiously maintained line of ramen sides and toppings (toasted garlic, fresh corn, bean sprouts, pickled vegetables) and atop the stove, multiple gigantic pots containing ramen broths that filled the air with a potent aroma of umami-laden alchemy.
When I admitted to Hietpas that I often had a problem thinking of a bowl of ramen as a full meal, he ladled me a bowl of tonkotsu ramen topped with “hell meat” (spicy clam and ground pork). He then told me to sink the nori into the broth until it transformed from crispy seaweed to tender ribbony greens.
I inhaled the redolent bowl for a moment and then used my chopsticks to fold the noodles upward into my mouth, a trick Hietpas showed me to maximize efficiency and minimize inevitable spillage. The broth was rich and creamy, with a pleasant fullness of roasted pork flavor minus any evident grease or funky aftertaste. The noodles, eggy and cooked al dente, were ideal for soaking up the soup.
Finally, the “hell meat” was spicy and tender, an unexpected marriage of land and sea which was actually quite heavenly. I went from wondering if the bowl would suffice as a full meal to wishing I could complete more than half of it.
Now that Strings Madison is well-established, Dong plans to expand their menu incrementally, introducing a few more items on the menu later on in the summer. The restaurant has applied for a license with the city to serve bottled beer, wine and sake.
Personally, I left Strings satisfied. I was a few years late to the ramen trend, but I am now utterly roped in.