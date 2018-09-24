Atwood Avenue staple Café Zoma has transformed into Café Brittoli, taking inspiration from the new owners’ Italian heritage.
Brothers Kristian and Connor Di Persio purchased the café from Espresso Royale, which owned it for a little under a decade. Brittoli is the name of the town in Italy that the Di Persios' grandparents came from.
The two grew up in a restaurant family and have experience in the industry. Kristian was a front of house manager at Graze and Connor was a kitchen manager at The Old Fashioned for about five years.
“We found out Zoma was for sale and decided it would be a great location and opportunity for us to start our own place,” Kristian said.
When it opened about 18 years ago, Café Zoma was originally owned by Zoe Oakley and Martha Brigham (the café combined their first names) and was well-known for its scones, patio seating and the local art which graced its walls.
Given that long legacy, before making any major changes, Kristian said, “Café Zoma remained the same in several ways when we first took ownership, so that we could get to know the regulars and better understand the neighborhood.”
Now, “There are a lot of family recipes and Italian-inspired foods. We also try to source as much locally as we can manage and work with some of the local CSAs,” Kristian said.
The café at 2326 Atwood Ave. has an expanded menu with sandwiches, paninis, flatbreads and sweet or savory crepes. They also make Italian cookies and pastries in-house.
The sweet crepes are made with blueberries ($7), banana Nutella ($6) or strawberry rhubarb ($7).
For those with a savory palate, options include chicken ($8.50), asparagus ($8) and smoked trout ($9). Breakfast sandwiches are made with either ham, bacon, sausage or pesto and cost about $6.
Café Brittoli looks forward to including other bakery offerings in the near future.
Other changes include updated and remodeled bathrooms, seating and a large mural of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture.
The new ownership hasn’t changed the neighborhood café vibe.
“We are happy to say that the changes have been generally well-received by the neighborhood and we are excited to see what the future holds,” Kristian said.