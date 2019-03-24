It took longer than expected, but the latest Point Burger Bar finally opened its doors in Middleton last November, joining the growing family of restaurants with locations in Milwaukee, Pewaukee and New Berlin.
Owners chalked up delays to the intense flooding that soaked the Madison area last summer. Point owner Brian Ward estimated that damages to the building, formerly a Quaker Steak & Lube, cost $800,000.
I recently had the opportunity to sit down for a meal and chat with Thomas Christenson, one of the managers, and can report back that the new digs have shaped up quite nicely. Point offers a fun, as well as filling, complement to the big box chain eateries in the neighborhood.
Walking into Point Burger Bar, a bright and high-ceilinged game room stocked with arcade cabinets and skill-type challenge options greets diners to the left of the door.
To the right was our destination: the bar. From a lineup of 24 Point brews, I ordered a bevy of beers while I waited until Christenson was free to talk.
A sucker for dark-tinted oddballs, I called up their "dessert" flight ($10.75). This consisted of Whole Hog White Stout, the Point Peanut Butter Porter, a Milkshake Malt Porter, a Whole Hog Espresso Stout and the Ciderboys Grand Mimosa in five ounce pours.
The Peanut Butter Porter jumped out as a favorite with bold but not overwhelming creamy, nutty goodness. Other premade flight options played it comparatively safe, such as the aptly named Classic ($9), which featured top sellers like Point's Special Lager, Beyond the Pale IPA, Amber, Onyx Black Ale and a Session Pale Ale.
For food, I decided on Ward's Prime ($13.95), one of four "signature" burgers, and selected waffle fries as my side (a $0.45 upcharge). Christenson joined me on the patio in short order.
Christenson, one of a handful of staff holdovers from the Quaker Steak that preceded the Burger Bar, joked that he "came with the building" before enthusiastically going into all the ways that this new dining experience was superior.
"I loved working for Quaker Steak, had a lot of good times there, but once I tried the food from Point Burger Bar I thought 'Well, this is a no brainer,'” Christenson said. “The food is just so much better and the way that they operate is a unique set up. It runs efficiently and we can put the food out really really fast."
That speed and efficiency is surprising given how much diners can customize their food. Some 17 specialty burgers were developed by Chef Thomas Peschong of Ward’s House of Prime, also owned by Brian Ward. And the menu offers a robust set of build-your-own-burger options that include less traditional proteins like bison, lamb and duck.
"You can do virtually anything and make anything vegan or as fat-heavy as you want." Christenson said. "The biggest burger I've seen in this building was a guy who got all the stuff he wanted, and he ended up with a $36 burger. He had double patties and both bacons (including one from Nueske's). And he added pastrami and prime rib. It was a monster burger."
How did this swing for the fences work out for him?
"He said it was fantastic. The best money he'd ever spent."
Point Burger Bar also offers a meat-free Impossible Burger option, which Christenson said has been popular so far.
My Ward's Prime burger arrived. With an Angus patty as the foundation, it was topped with sliced prime rib, provolone cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and horsey sauce, packed into a toasted kaiser bun.
"The beef comes from Minnesota, blended specially for us," Christenson aid. "It's a 70/30 blend, so it's high fat, but that's part of the flavor. If you have a medium to medium-well burger here it's going to be juicy, flavorful and have that real nice Angus flavor that you don't get in most hamburgers."
Sure enough, it was a damn tasty burger. The prime rib, melted provolone, sauteed mushrooms, and horseradish sauce intermingled and made for a pleasant, if messy, experience. All the savory flavors left me excited to take a few of the other menu items out for a test drive.
The Au Poivre, with blue cheese and green peppercorn mayo on an onion bun ($10.95), and the Daffy, Maple Leaf Farms ground duck seasoned with five spice powder and orange gastrique ($14.95), both looked good. The "alcoholic custard shakes" were calling my name none too quietly.
The patio area where Christenson and I sat is anchored by a spacious bar and surrounded on all sides with garage doors that will open up once the weather permits. The return of warmer weather will also bring regular events like a bike night and "car cruise," both carryovers from the Quaker Steak era.
"They're fun events to do and we've been doing them so long that it was just a natural segue," Christenson said. "A lot of our customers are Quaker customers that are just coming to Point now. They like our food and they like what we're doing here."