Walking through Library Mall on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, one might think that each food cart is only a food cart.
That’s not the case for Nani, not one but two Chinese food carts serving familiar entrees like sesame chicken with dim sum sides like pot stickers, dumplings and rolls. Nani owner Justin (Jing Xun) Jiang grew up in his family’s restaurants and opened Nani Restaurant in June 2015 on Madison’s west side.
Going on a second year in business, both of Nani’s food carts serve Chinese favorites on the UW-Madison campus. One cart vends weekdays in front of Grainger Hall on University and Park streets; the other vends on Library Mall near State Street.
Nani also vends in summer on Wednesday nights at Concerts on the Square. Jiang plans to open a third food cart in the near future.
“We thought a food cart would be a good idea, get our food downtown and closer to the students,” Jiang said. “Having a good cart is pretty adventurous. It’s like a small part of the restaurant. Being able to take the restaurant to any location you wish to sell at is, to me, very convenient.”
Food cart items come from the extensive menu at Nani, a rotating selection of four main dishes and two or three smaller sides (dim sum). Customers can choose a combo deal including one entrée, a side and rice for $9 or two entrees, a side, and rice for $10.
Commonly seen dishes such as General Tso’s chicken, chicken with broccoli and sweet and sour pork make appearances. Every now and then, more traditional dishes like chicken’s feet, stir-fried pork belly and mapo tofu make their way to the rotating menu. There are also different kinds of buns (barbecued pork, for example), dumplings and egg rolls.
“Once in awhile we do offer (traditional dishes) for the students downtown and surprisingly it does pretty well,” Jiang said. Generally though, he chooses “favorites, something a broader population can eat.”
General Tso’s Chicken is a personal favorite of mine, and it was more than satisfying — sweet and mouthwatering, not spicy like some restaurants make it. It’s made with Chinese dried chili pepper and it brings out the flavor without overpowering the sweetness of the sauce.
“I tend to create my menu so that it would cater to the spicy the non-spicy people, just to provide a wide variety,” Jiang said. “Some customers are more adventurous than others. The biggest challenge is knowing what clients want.”
The chicken with broccoli was savory and seasoned perfectly, and the carrots and broccoli worked well with the sauce. The pan-fried pot sticker was distinctive from other pot stickers I’ve tried.
It’s made primarily with pork and green chives, but sometimes water chestnuts or carrots are added. Because it’s pan fried, the outside is crunchy and the inside remains juicy and melts in your mouth.
Being able to run a restaurant and two food carts is no easy feat. Jiang said he likes being able to connect with student customers on a personal level. He even offers discounts for students at the restaurant during finals.
“The most rewarding thing is seeing returning customers and getting to know them,”Jiang said. “I have a lot of regulars that became friends.
“It’s more than just coming to buy food. We do our best to give bonuses and give back to the community.”