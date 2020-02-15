Let’s Eat: By (mostly) staying the same, Mickie’s only gets better

When Janet and Payow Thongnuam purchased Mickie’s Dairy Bar nearly 30 years ago, they promised the previous sellers they would do no harm to the beloved Madison institution.

“It was really important to the former owners that we keep it Mickie’s,” said Janet Thongnuam. “So that was kind of our promise, that we would try to keep it Mickie’s and keep it going.”

The Thongnuams took ownership in April 1991, after being introduced to the proprietors by Janet’s brother. The restaurant offered the couple the family friendly setting and hours they’d been seeking, and leveraged the pair’s backgrounds working in breakfast.

Mickie’s history is immortalized in the restaurant’s aesthetic. The smutty magazines that once lined the wall of the former convenience store are no longer present, but a 1950s menu (in cents, not dollars) is still on display. Vintage signage is peppered throughout. Every inch of the space is cloaked in the patina of nostalgia and Badger red.