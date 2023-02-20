NBC late night host Seth Meyers had fun last week with the Madison restaurant Yelp deemed Wisconsin's most romantic.

"According to a new analysis by Yelp, the most romantic restaurant in Wisconsin is Grampa's Pizza," Meyers said. "That story again, the only restaurant in Wisconsin is Grampa's Pizza."

The implication is that a pizza joint can’t possibly be the state's most romantic restaurant. But the reason the joke falls flat with people in Madison is that Grampa’s has elevated pizza to an art form and has layered onto that a warm, cozy ambiance with an adventurous menu and an attached bar with a rich, hip vibe.

Yelp, the restaurant-rating website, put out a list in advance of Valentine’s Day with the most romantic restaurant in every state according to its rankings from diners.

Grampa’s Pizzeria, 1374 Williamson St., had 282 Yelp reviews as of Monday, most of which are five stars, with many calling it the perfect date spot.

"Wow wow wow," wrote Erika D. of Kent, Ohio, on Yelp in October. "Found this place through yelp while looking for gluten free friendly places for my friends and while visiting Madison... This place was just perfect in every aspect. The inside was so cozy and cute, absolutely perfect for date night."

The restaurant offers a Tuesday $55 date night special with a small plate or salad, a specialty pizza, a dessert and a bottle of wine.

Owner Gilbert Altschul said it was fun to get a national mention and that his staff was excited about it.

"I think they're proud of the work they've done and to have that affirmation," he said.

"I never write restaurant reviews but I had such an amazing dinner with my mom here last night!" Katie M. of Algonquin, Illinois, wrote on Yelp in May.

"Shout out to the amazing server (guy with glasses) who was so sweet and kind and made it one of the most pleasant dining experiences I've had :)," she wrote. "The date night special was great, and the food was awesome. New favorite pizza restaurant in Madison. Thank you!"

