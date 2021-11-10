'Larger than life' Mike Liautaud, founder of Big Mike's Super Subs, now Milio's, dies at 61

It didn't go well, he said. He had trouble supervising his staff as a young manager, but didn't let that experience hold him back. "My whole life, I knew I was going to be in the food business," he said. "I was just attracted it. I'm not the most brilliant guy, but food made sense to me."

In 2014, the Milio's chain employed more than 400 people and had about 50 sandwich shops in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, including 22 in Dane County.

Helminski said there were 19 stores when Liautaud sold the business to a group of seven partners last year, and there are 19 stores now. Milio's has about 200 employees, he said.

Liautaud changed the company's name to Milio's in 2005 due to licensing franchise sales. He said he couldn't own the name Big Mike's through trademarking because it was too common. Milio's is a combination of Liautaud's first and last names.

Helminski said 90% of Milio's managers grew up with Liautaud. "He had a great deal of care and love for anyone that was around him."

Anybody that worked with him would say they didn't "so much work for him, they worked with him," he said.

Helminski called Liautaud a legend in the Madison music scene, and a major sponsor of the Madison Blues Festival held from 1998 until 2005.