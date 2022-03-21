Lao Laan-Xang on Williamson Street closing after 25 years, Atwood restaurant to stay open

Lao Laan-Xang on Williamson Street will have its last day Sunday after 25 years in that location.

Co-owner Christine Inthachith said she is consolidating her family's two locations and will just operate the restaurant at 2098 Atwood Ave., near the Barrymore Theatre.

"It's very emotional and very raw for me right now... I'm still processing everything," said Inthachith, who opened Lao Laan-Xang on Odana Road in 1990, and in 1997, moved it into the cozy, intimate space at 1146 Williamson St.

In 2005, Inthachith opened a second East Side location, in a larger spot on Atwood Avenue, a mile from the original. Inthachith's brother, Sone, and mother, Bounyong, own that location.

Inthachith and her mother own and cook at the Williamson Street restaurant. Inthachith said her mother, at age 75, is going to officially retire.

She said they tried hard to find a new cook, but were unsuccessful.

The plan is to bring the Williamson Street staff over to Atwood. "With COVID, finding staffing is pretty hard. That has been a challenge," Inthachith said.

Inthachith and her mother own the building and are looking for a new business to take over the restaurant space. "Right now, it will just be empty. That's how fast things are moving because of the shortage of help. Both of us are just really overworked."

She said she hopes to find someone invested in the community.

Inthachith said Lao Laan-Xang did a lot of takeout in the past two years and partnered with EatStreet for delivery. Riding out the pandemic was hard at the Williamson Street location because of the restaurant's small dining area. She said they kept the dining room closed whenever COVID-19 numbers spiked.

"We just started reopening again. But it just doesn't make sense to have two locations open with the staff shortage and then with mom wanting to retire," she said.

Inthachith said Lao Laan-Xang will still sell its curry squash and other favorites at East Side festivals this summer.

The restaurant takes its name from the Lao kingdom of Lan Xang, established in 1353, and known as "the land of one million elephants."

Laotian food got some love in the New York Times this month in an article headlined, "Once Obscured in the U.S., Lao Cooks Share and Celebrate Their Cuisine: At times spicy and bitter, salty and pungent, herbaceous and sour — Lao food is intensely delicious."

Thai restaurants have long been popular in the United States, while Lao cuisine has been largely hidden from outsiders, the paper said.

"But that’s changing as more and more cooks share their food at markets and in restaurants, at pop-ups and events, on Instagram reels and in YouTube tutorials," it said.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

