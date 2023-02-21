Chuck Lane has been working at Lane's Bakery, his family's 69-year-old business, for 40 years and figures now's a good time to sell it.

"I'm going to miss the community and our loyal customers," Lane said. "Both my wife and I, we work 24 hours a day."

Chuck, 58, who owns the South Side Madison business with his wife, Becky Lane, 53, said their lease is up in December, and they had to ask themselves whether they wanted to renew it. "It's been a very difficult decision," he said.

Becky, who does the books and works the counter, said the decision was about a year in the making. She appreciates the customers who come in, thank them and tell them they're a Madison staple.

"They'll tell stories. 'I got my wedding cake here 43 years ago,' or things like that. And that just tears at my heart knowing I'm gonna miss that," Becky said.

That's why she said she hopes someone will buy the business and carry on its traditions, which include baking 27 types of kringle, the Danish pastry ring with fruit or nut fillings, and about the same number of donut varieties.

Chuck, who listed the bakery for sale last week, said the deal includes the recipes, the name, and all the equipment. He said he's willing to spend six months training the new owner or owners.

"It's a special place," Becky said Tuesday from the office above the bakery. "I always consider it a happy place. Everybody's celebrating something."

Chuck, the third generation of his family to run the business, said he hopes that if someone buys it, that they keep the name, which he said is known across the city and state. Until they ran into staffing issues this fall, they were shipping bakery items throughout the country.

Lane's has been operating almost continuously since 1954. There was a short gap when Chuck closed Lane's Bakery and Gifts at 448 Park St. in 2012 and reopened it as Lane's Bakery & Coffee in 2013 at 2304 S. Park St. in the Villager Mall.

Chuck said his two children, who worked in the bakery growing up, aren't interested in running it. His son works at Epic Systems in Verona and his daughter is married to a police officer from McFarland and has three kids and one on the way.

He said once he and Becky sell the business they plan to travel, but not retire. "We'll find something where we just work during the week. We'll have weekends off, more normal hours versus coming in at 2 o'clock in the morning and leaving at 2 o'clock in the afternoon."

Becky does another three hours of paperwork at home each day, Chuck said.

Lane's began serving lunches two years after it opened in the current location, but the couple had to stop at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Lanes said lunches would be worth bringing back under new ownership. "There's a lot of opportunity here," Becky said. "It's just time to hang up the rolling pin."

