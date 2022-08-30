Lake Edge Seafood closing, owner 'very, very disillusioned from two very tough years'

Lake Edge Seafood Co., a combination seafood store and restaurant on Madison's East Side, is closing in the next month or so, a victim of staffing difficulties and rising food costs.

"Unfortunately, food costs are going up," said Rob Kitto, who opened the business with his father, John Kitto, in December 2018 at Monona Drive and Buckeye Road. "The rent was going up and we just never made enough to make it worthwhile to renew (the lease)."

Kitto said their lease ends Nov.1 and they don't know exactly when their last day will be.

He said the pandemic exacted its toll and that he's "very, very disillusioned from two very tough years."

Kitto said the restaurant just lost its head chef, who took another job Tuesday.

Early on, Lake Edge's restaurant was its bigger draw, Kitto said. But more people became aware of its fish counter early in the pandemic. Still, business was tough.

Until it closes, Lake Edge will only serve lunch and be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The restaurant's two biggest sellers are its salmon and fish fry, Kitto said.

John Kitto, the longtime owner of Thrift Painting, sold that business after 44 years and opened the seafood store and restaurant with the slogan, "If it swims we probably have it."