Itaru Nagano, the former chef de cuisine at L’Etoile, is putting his new restaurant on Monroe Street where Jacs Dining and Tap House used to be.
“We’re still contemplating on the name,” Nagano said. “We were talking about the name Fairchild. It’s the last name of the first mayor of Madison and our first restaurant. That could change, though.”
The concept is a “casual, chef-driven restaurant, with classic flavors with a focus on execution and utilizing local produce, of course,” he said.
Nagano said the opening menu could include cassoulet, roasted chicken, short ribs, fish and pasta for mains dishes. Other menu items he’s working on involve beets, croquettes and pates.
His business partners, Andrew Kroeger and Patrick Sierra, are both L’Etoile alums.
Nagano, 42, said he and Kroeger used to be sous chefs together, and Sierra was once a sommelier and server at the fine-dining Capitol Square restaurant.
Sierra has been in the real estate business for the last few years and sold Nagano his first home.
The men will need to make some renovations to the space at 2611 Monroe St., but not much, Nagano said.
They are hoping to open by Feb. 1, but realize that might be ambitious, he said.
The three partners have been wanting to open a place in the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood for a long time, Nagano said. “The timing just worked out for us. We love that neighborhood.”
When Nagano was profiled in August in the Wisconsin State Journal, L’Etoile owner and executive chef Tory Miller predicted Nagano’s future project would be the “next best restaurant” in town.
Nagano left L’Etoile last month after six-and-a-half years.
“It’s a huge hole to fill, but it’s definitely his time,” Miller said then. “Unfortunately, when you find the best, you always know they will eventually move on to do their own thing."