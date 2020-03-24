You are the owner of this article.
'Keep Calm and Carry Out,' here's a list of restaurants carrying on during COVID-19 pandemic
'Keep Calm and Carry Out,' here's a list of restaurants carrying on during COVID-19 pandemic

From the Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak series
Jamie Barger

Jamie Barger photographed in France in 2015. His list of restaurants doing takeout and carryout business is at keepcalmandcarryoutmadison.com.

 JAMIE BARGER PHOTO

A Verona man with a love of local restaurants wants people to know that many of them are still offering takeout and delivery, so he's put together a website, Keep Calm and Carry Out Madison.

Jamie Barger's list of area restaurants -- keepcalmandcarryoutmadison.com -- details which ones are still operating under state restrictions.

So far, there are 84 restaurants on the list.

Restaurants are considered essential businesses, and while they've had to close for sit-down business, they're able to offer take-out and delivery service under Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order, which goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday. All nonessential businesses in the state are required to close until further notice.

State order designed to help restaurants deliver during COVID-19 pandemic

Barger, who has a doctorate in biology, works in a business role for Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher Scientific, which has offices in Madison and connections to China. He said he wanted to do something to help the Madison restaurant community after seeing the importance of carryout food with colleagues in China as that county dealt with the fallout from the global COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. 

"I know restaurants exist on slim margins and I love the Madison food scene," Barger, 47, said. "I’ve worked for most of my life in small, start-up companies, so that’s also why a quick site to help small businesses seemed like a natural idea."

Akari Sushi

The tiny Akari Sushi on Gammon Road has just two tables and is better set up for takeout than many local restaurants.

He posted the list to his Facebook page and asked friends to share it. He also posted it on the Madison, Wisconsin, section of the website Reddit

According to his analytics, the page has had 2,600 unique visitors since it went live Friday. 

Barger started with nine restaurants that he was familiar with, and after he posted the list online, people started making suggestions. He updates the website when he can, usually late in the evening. Initially, he spent about four hours a night on it. But lately that's dropped to about an hour of maintenance. 

Because he works extensively with his company’s sites in China, he said he watched many of his colleagues there go through the COVID-19 crisis. "I watched them virtually, through their social media platform WeChat."

How customers can help Madison's restaurant scene survive amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

He's also spent a lot of time in China, and said he knows how vital the food culture is, and how important it is for people to be able to access food outside of their homes. "Combine that with the fact that I love the Madison food scene, and my concern for how (restaurants) are now being impacted, it seemed like an obvious idea to highlight what’s available."

Barger's lived in the Madison area for 17 years. He was born in Oshkosh and raised in various parts of Wisconsin. He went to college and graduate school out of state, and moved back to Madison for postdoctoral study at UW-Madison. 

Compadres

Compadres in Middleton is offering takeout.

He eats out once or twice a week and also likes to cook. Asked about favorite restaurants, he said "a solid standby" is Lombardino’s. "On the flip side, I love low-key and simple restaurants, so I’m always looking for a great taco at one of the many local Mexican groceries and taquerias."

Barger also has a fondness for local breweries, and said his Verona hangout is Hop Haus Brewing Company.

Humble

Humble, Sweet and Savory Pies on East Johnson Street is selling a limited menu and offering delivery and pickups one day a week. Orders are paid online to minimize contact.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association has a list with restaurants that are open in many areas of the state, including Madison and Dane County.

According to 2018 Business Dynamics Research Consortium data, in Madison had 442 restaurants, employing 9,116 and accounting for $471,512,000 in sales.

As virus paralyzes daily life, Food Fight furloughs about 750

Barger's intention was to set up something that was “crowd-sourced” so that people could suggest -- and support -- their favorite restaurants. A friend from college with a graphic design background helped him with his logo, a mashup of the Capitol building and a burger.

Since he's funding the page himself, he's asking for support, promising "all proceeds will be spent at a local restaurant." Barger said he hasn't gotten any donations yet, but one restaurant offered him a gift certificate.

He said he declined, since he doesn’t want restaurants to be the ones funding his effort. While he'd like to get enough donations to cover the cost of hosting the website, he hopes the website won't be needed for an extended period of time.

Concerned about COVID-19?

