'Keep Calm and Carry Out,' here's a list of restaurants carrying on during COVID-19 pandemic

He posted the list to his Facebook page and asked friends to share it. He also posted it on the Madison, Wisconsin, section of the website Reddit.

According to his analytics, the page has had 2,600 unique visitors since it went live Friday.

Barger started with nine restaurants that he was familiar with, and after he posted the list online, people started making suggestions. He updates the website when he can, usually late in the evening. Initially, he spent about four hours a night on it. But lately that's dropped to about an hour of maintenance.

Because he works extensively with his company’s sites in China, he said he watched many of his colleagues there go through the COVID-19 crisis. "I watched them virtually, through their social media platform WeChat."

He's also spent a lot of time in China, and said he knows how vital the food culture is, and how important it is for people to be able to access food outside of their homes. "Combine that with the fact that I love the Madison food scene, and my concern for how (restaurants) are now being impacted, it seemed like an obvious idea to highlight what’s available."