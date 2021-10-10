Juiced up: MMA fighter launches Juiceify with two fresh flavors

Both The Revitalizer and Orange Passion contain a “superfood,” a loosely defined category that includes beans, berries, beets and dark, leafy greens, like bok choy. The flavor of the bok choy, which is in the cabbage family, surprises people, Cunningham said.

“A lot of people don’t think that it tastes good but it blends really well with the apples,” he said.

The Revitalizer is most popular with Cunningham’s customers, and he can see why. “It’s one of those that you can have it any time of the day.” Cunningham himself has a Revitalizer in the morning and sometimes after a workout. He said it’s an instant hydrator.

The Orange Passion is good for after a workout too, thanks to the golden beets. “Beets are really really good for blood cells and your stamina as well,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham processes his juice at Little John’s Kitchen, a nonprofit that aims to increase access to meals for underserved communities. After attending an event at Little John’s with a client, Cunningham connected founder chef Dave Heide. Cunningham said it’s been a good partnership so far.