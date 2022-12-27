Java Cat reopening in former tea room on Far East Side

Renee Raspiller, who on Oct. 23 closed Java Cat, at 3918 Monona Drive, because the property is being redeveloped, is reopening her popular coffee and gelato shop in the former Legacy House Imports Gift Shop and Tea Room.

Raspiller said she's been busy renovating the former tea shop, 4221 Lien Road, near East Towne Mall, and hopes to open in January, but doesn't have a date yet. "It's taken a little bit for us to get there."

Whether Java Cat will stay there permanently or go back to the home it had for 15-years, is still to be determined, she said. "I think we're planning on coming back to Monona Drive, but we're definitely not looking at this as temporary either, so there's a good possibility we'll end up with two shops."

Raspiller said there will be some similarities to the former shop, but the new shop will have a much different look. She still plans to host some of the art shows she's had in the past.

Marsha Lien Flannery and her husband, Patrick Flannery, closed Legacy House in June after 22 years, because they wanted to retire.

The business' Cape Cod-style home was built by Olaf Lien, Marsha's father, in 1941 when Lien Road was a driveway to her family's farm.

The Flannerys are renting the building to Raspiller. While the original Java Cat was about 1,600 square feet, the new shop will be roughly 2,000 square feet.

"We loved it. We had amazing customers," Flannery said. "We were the only English tea room, one customer said, for 123 miles. We built up a nice clientele."

The Victorian tearoom served a traditional English afternoon tea tray with finger sandwiches, scones, breads and desserts. It also served soup, quiche, tea and coffee, and doubled as a gift shop.

Flannery said her former customers would prefer it continue as a tea room, but are looking forward to going to the new coffee shop, too. "It was sad to quit, but we're in our 70s now and we realize that we just can't do it."