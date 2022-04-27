Java Cat Coffee will relocate temporarily while its property is redeveloped

Java Cat Coffee will be taking a hiatus from its home on Madison's East Side so the property can be redeveloped.

Renee Raspiller, who owns the popular coffee and gelato shop at 3918 Monona Drive, said she's getting ready to sign a lease for a temporary location near East Towne Mall to serve customers in the interim.

She doesn't want to give the exact address until her lease is signed, which she expects to happen within the next week or two.

"A lot of people are really concerned that we won't be able to come back and I'm trying to reassure everybody that we're going to do everything in our power to stay in this neighborhood," Raspiller said. "We've been here over 15 years now. So, this is definitely where we want to be. Hopefully everything goes smoothly and we move right back in when the building's ready."

Threshold Development Group plans to also demolish the former Jade Monkey bar building and Exhaust Pros muffler shop, a tattoo shop, all vacant, to make way for a roughly $20 million housing project at the busy corner of Monona Drive and Cottage Grove Road.

The five-story structure will have 69 apartments, a UW Credit Union branch and underground parking along with a new, bigger, updated Java Cat.

Raspiller said she's been told the buildings are coming down in the fall. "We plan on staying here until the last possible moment."

She said the new building should be ready by June 2024.

Raspiller said her rent will increase, but she's working with Threshold's Tyler Krupp to make it affordable.

She said she's looking forward to the new building because Java Cat's parking lot is crumbling and the building is showing its age.

Java Cat makes about 80 kinds of gelato in-house and sells eight to 12 flavors at any time. Raspiller gets some of her bakery from Madison Sourdough with donuts delivered daily by Fosdal Home Bakery in Stoughton.

Her coffee comes from Just Coffee.

The cafe had an extensive food menu before the pandemic, Raspiller said. "We just kept adding and adding and adding, and we never took anything away. Pretty soon we just had this huge menu and it was looking more like a restaurant than a coffee shop, which was not really my plan."

At the start of and the pandemic, she limited her food menu, not wanting to keep too many perishables on hand as rules for selling food kept changing. She donated everything to a food pantry, and when she could, brought back basic lunch and breakfast sandwiches. She has kept the menu small.

"I'm looking at a lot of changes coming down the pipe here pretty soon and I'm just trying to keep things as simple as possible," she said.

The feline-themed space is about 1,600 square feet and the new shop will be roughly 2,000 square feet, she said.

Raspiller, 53, who grew up in the Wisconsin Dells-Mauston area, became a cat owner after someone abandoned their cat at her parents' house in the country.

She said she took care of that cat from the time she was 20 until she was 36.

In 2005, Raspiller opened Java Cat with Shari Olson, who left the business in 2014. Before that, Raspiller was a truck driver for about 13 years.

Raspiller traveled to all 48 contiguous states in her first eight years of trucking. In her remaining years, she worked for Ruan transportation company hauling liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen.

She said she enjoyed her trucking career, but it got lonely being away from home so much. One of her motivations to open a coffee shop, she said, was to have more interaction with people.

There are some similarities, too, between driving a truck and owning her own business, she said.

Even though her trucking jobs meant working for somebody else, there was a lot of independence in being out on the road alone. "Just feeling the weight of the responsibility," she said.

Raspiller said she hopes her customers stick with her and drive to the temporary location near East Towne. "Hopefully it goes fast and before you know it, we're back in the 'hood."

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

