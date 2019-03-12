A from-scratch, family-owned bakery is offering breakfast, lunch and baked goods in the former Bruegger's Bagel location on Mineral Point Road.
Pedram Salman opened Faircrest Bakery & Cafe Dec. 17 at 6150 Mineral Point Road in the Homestead Shoppes with his wife, Kallie Salman. Last year, the location was briefly home to Badger Bakery.
The couple, who married in August, named the bakery after the neighborhood it sits in.
Salman, 30, grew up in a family bakery. His parents ran Jamie's Cookies on State Street from the time he was 9 until he was 18. They closed the shop in 2007.
The couple still uses the same Jamie's Cookies recipes, and every morning they bake a variety of scones, muffins and cookies.
For breakfast, they serve croissant sandwiches featuring two cage-free eggs and a choice of cherrywood smoked bacon or all-natural turkey sausage. Soon they plan to offer breakfast sandwiches on homemade whole-grain bagels.
On Saturdays, there's Faircrest French toast, featuring their house cinnamon swirl bread served with eggs and choice of bacon or sausage. Salman is planning to introduce tartines, open-faced sandwiches, served on their house breads.
For lunch, there are a couple of sandwich options featuring their house honey whole wheat or Grandma's white bread. They also have two rotating soup options each week.
The shop is "kind of a new foray into this retail location for us," said Salman, who grew up in the nearby Hill Farms neighborhood.
He and his wife live in Nakoma, and they both went to Memorial High School. "This is our backyard essentially," Salman said.
Salman's family has been vending at the Dane County Farmers' Market since 1998. Salman has sold cookies, muffins and other baked goods there as Jamie's and as Jamie's and Son. There were years when he sold primarily vegetables and herbs his family grows on the Near West Side.
He'll return to the outdoor market as Faircrest Bakery & Cafe when it opens on April 13.
Salman said he's had fantastic support from fellow business owners in the Homestead Shoppes strip mall. He's also seen regular customers from Oakwood Village senior housing, CUNA Mutual, and the Hill Farms and Faircrest neighborhoods.
Salman's family is of Iranian heritage. They moved to Madison from Tehran when Salman was 4.
After his parents closed Jamie's, Salman spent five years living between Madison, Los Angeles and Romania while operating a Los Angeles-based tech consulting business in Romania. After getting married, his wife wanted him to be more grounded, which is where the bakery comes in.
The business' corporate name is Jamie's Bakery, but because they offer a wider scope of items than what customers could find at Jamie's, they needed a more expansive name.
Salman said Faircrest has been operating under the radar, but they intend to hold a more formal grand opening April 1. The bakery is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Cora Higginbotham ran Badger Bakery in the space last year, selling her family recipe Stella's spicy cheese bread and other items.
Because the kitchen was designed for Bruegger's, which operated there for 20 years, it's "phenomenally well built out," Salman said. "They left this great opportunity for a small, family-owned and operated business to step in and fill a neighborhood need."