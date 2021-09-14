James Beard Award-nominated chef joining Merchant, Lucille

It was at a.kitchen, a sister restaurant of Fork, in 2015, that Nodler became a James Beard "Rising Star Chef of the Year" semifinalist.

He became culinary director for High Street Hospitality, which runs Fork and a.kitchen + bar, and would go on to oversee the openings of seven restaurants and bars in six years, including the group’s New York City project, High Street On Hudson.

When High Street on Hudson opened in December 2016, The New York Times named its seaweed bucatini with lobster bottarga one of the "top 10 restaurant dishes of the year."

Kincaid's family is in Madison, and Nodler said that was a driving force in their return. "We've been in Philly for about a decade and we've gone through the restaurant experience out there. We do love Philadelphia. It was such a great experience."

He said the pandemic caused a lot of people in the restaurant industry "to slow down and think about what they were doing and my wife and I, being far away from family for 10 years, those sorts of things just kind of came back into the picture."

Nodler said they're both reconnecting with siblings who have young children, and are hoping to start their own family. "Just trying to find that balance in life instead of just the grind of work."