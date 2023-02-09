Gerardo Hernandez and Brooke Hernandez-Barajas moved to Madison at the beginning of the pandemic and opened a successful food cart with the dream of one day having a restaurant.

That dream will be realized with Jalisco Cocina Mexicana at 108 King St., in a space that used to house Muramoto Downtown, and 43 North before that. Cafe Continental was there from 1998 to 2010.

Gerardo, who turns 35 on March 12, is shooting for that date for the restaurant's opening. "We're thinking of opening around that day if everything goes well."

He said he worked as a server and bartender in restaurants for about 10 years and was also a volunteer firefighter in Central California for five years before getting a full-time firefighter job and working for two years for Cal Fire at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. He and Brooke lived in Porterville, between Fresno and Bakersfield.

They moved to Madison in June 2020, after selling their house in California just before the pandemic. Gerardo said once they got here they took "a step back and opened up a food cart instead of a restaurant because we were scared."

He said they ran their Cultura Cali cart for a year and a half, mostly on State Street Mall, and last summer during Concerts on the Square, where they regularly drew long lines for their tacos, nachos, burritos and guacamole.

Gerardo said that finally the situation for restaurants looks better than it did during the height of the pandemic. "We got good feedback from the people of Madison, and we're hoping it works out."

He said they'll continue to use their cart to cater weddings and other private events. "That's the plan, but I hope I can find workers."

Gerardo was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, the capital and largest city in the state of Jalisco in western Mexico, and came to United States when he was 7.

His older brother, Daniel Hernandez, lives in Fitchburg, where in April 2018 he and his wife, Leticia Hernandez, opened Tapatios Cocina Mexicana, in the same shopping area with the Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. Leticia grew up in Madison.

Tapatio is a colloquial term for someone from Guadalajara, and can describe things associated with the city. Gerardo said by calling his restaurant Jalisco they're also paying homage to his childhood home.

"Guadalajara is in Jalisco, and I just wanted to give it a name that people could connect to right away," he said. "If you say Tapatios, you know that Tapatio is what you call people from Guadalajara. I just figured Jalisco is the food from Guadalajara and all these other towns, like Puerto Vallarta in that region. We're gonna be focusing on regional food that is from there."

Gerardo said his cousins live in Madison, and after his brother moved here, so did his parents. His sister had plans to, but ended up staying in California. "We're a family, so we just wanted to be with our family. We all have kids, and we wanted our kids to stay together."

He said Jalisco will offer the same food as the food cart does, with the addition of mole and ceviche dishes. Jalisco will also feature rotating specials, he said.

Gerardo said he will continue to bring the food cart to Concerts on the Square. Being at the concert series increased Cultura Cali's following on social media and helped them get their name out there, he said.

"On State Street it was more college kids that would see us," he said. "With Concerts on the Square more of the public got to see us and meet us."

Gerardo said they are remodeling and painting in the King Street space, which has a dining room, bar and private party room, and can seat 75 indoors and 75 outdoors.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Gerardo said the food cart is a lot of work but less responsibility than a restaurant. With the cart, it was him, Brooke or another worker, or sometimes his mom would help out.

"Financially it's not the best, but it was still good enough," he said. "I moved halfway across the country to start a restaurant. I have to do what I set myself out to do. I'm going to regret not doing it. And then I just found the perfect spot."

