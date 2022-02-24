 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RESTAURANT NEWS

Jacknife casual sushi restaurant from owners of RED, opening March 14

Jacknife

Jacknife will be in the newly constructed Arden building, 1050 E. Washington Ave.

 Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal

Jacknife, the new fast-casual sushi restaurant from the owners of RED, is opening March 14, on the other side of Washington Avenue.

The 4,500-square-foot restaurant, on the ground floor of the newly constructed Arden building, 1050 E. Washington Ave., one block west of the old Avenue Bar, will be streamlined for takeout and delivery.

Tanya Zhykharevich, who with Jack Yip, has owned RED for 10 years, said Jacknife will employ high-tech conveniences, including online ordering and an automated kiosk with interactive displays where customers can place orders without assistance. It will also offer drive-up spaces for easy pickup.

"During the pandemic, we've all had to adapt. ... Many changes happened to the restaurant industry and to the in-house dining experience," Zhykharevich said, adding that she and Yip wanted to fill in the gaps. "Convenience is what people want right now."

The restaurant will serve homemade dumplings, sushi rolls and bowls (warm bowls, cold bowls, poke bowls, salad bowls), and grab-and-go items.

In the summer of 2016, RED moved from the cramped but stylish home it occupied for five years on King Street to a space tucked into a high-rise three blocks off Capitol Square, at 316 W. Washington Ave., and quickly became a top sushi destination.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

