'It's been fabulous'; Marcine's owner handing over bar, recipes for her famous pizzas

A Paoli couple is taking over the popular bar Marcine's, in the town of Mount Vernon, and promise to keep almost everything the same.
"We're basically not changing anything except for the name," said Walter Heinrich, 49, who is buying the bar with his wife, Jennie Corey-Heinrich, 42. "Marcine said she just wants to retire and she said we can have everything but the name."
The couple plan to close on the sale of the business and building by Labor Day.
They solicited name suggestions online and with a suggestion box in the bar, and Mount Vernon Tap is the most likely candidate, Jennie said.
"We're not changing a thing, that would be dumb," Heinrich said. "We're keeping the staff; we're keeping pretty much everything the way it is. I don't think anyone should be expecting anything different. We're definitely keeping the pizza on the menu."
Marcine Gilbertson, 63, bought the tavern between Mount Horeb and New Glarus seven and a half years ago with her husband, Lanny. The bar became known for its loaded-up, topping-heavy pizzas and its burgers.
Gilbertson said she has no idea what she will do in retirement, but will miss the customers, the work and her employees.
"I feel good. I want to retire," Gilbertson said last Sunday as she piled toppings on pizzas in a station she designed behind the bar's crowded kitchen. "It’s been fabulous."
Added Lanny, 62, "It’s been a great run. It’s been awesome."
Gilbertson said she works seven days a week and is usually at the bar by 6 a.m. each day. She and Lanny rent a house behind the bar and Lanny does prep work at Marcine's in the morning before he goes to his job in Sun Prairie driving a ready-mixed concrete truck.
She said the Heinrichs are a good fit for the bar. "I think they’re excellent for this place. They have the right attitude about hard work. They will be fantastic."
Heinrich is a biomedical engineer/technician who works out of St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville and all Dean clinics south of Madison. He said he grew up in a restaurant family, spending time in his aunt's restaurant in Fontana since he was 4.
He worked at Buck's on Regent Street from 2000 to 2010 to put himself through school. In 2010, it became Buckingham's Bar & Grill.
Jennie is a nurse at UW Hospital, and is studying to be an acute care nurse practitioner.
She said they plan to stay in their jobs, but help out in the restaurant as needed. Jennie said she intends to put to use the skills she developed from getting a master's degree in nursing administration into "a different kind of service industry."
Heinrich said he and Jennie tried to buy a bar on State Street in Madison, but the sale fell through. That's when they learned that Gilbertson also had a deal fall through.
"We ended up stepping into way bigger shoes than we anticipated (with Marcine's)," he said, "but we're willing to step up to the challenge."
Heinrich said he and Jennie have been going to Marcine's, 8646 Davis St., for the past 10 years because it's 12 minutes from their home.
"It started with the wings and then it was pizza," he said. "Every time that we've been there, we were never disappointed."
Heinrich said they're glad to follow Gilbertson's wishes of keeping Marcine's the same. "Basically, we're helping her, she's helping us."
Jennie said her husband doesn't know how to cook for two people. "He always cooks for 12, and now he's going to be willing to cook for 5,000 of his closest friends."
