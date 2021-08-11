'It's been fabulous'; Marcine's owner handing over bar, recipes for her famous pizzas

A Paoli couple is taking over the popular bar Marcine's, in the town of Mount Vernon, and promise to keep almost everything the same.

"We're basically not changing anything except for the name," said Walter Heinrich, 49, who is buying the bar with his wife, Jennie Corey-Heinrich, 42. "Marcine said she just wants to retire and she said we can have everything but the name."

The couple plan to close on the sale of the business and building by Labor Day.

They solicited name suggestions online and with a suggestion box in the bar, and Mount Vernon Tap is the most likely candidate, Jennie said.

"We're not changing a thing, that would be dumb," Heinrich said. "We're keeping the staff; we're keeping pretty much everything the way it is. I don't think anyone should be expecting anything different. We're definitely keeping the pizza on the menu."

Marcine Gilbertson, 63, bought the tavern between Mount Horeb and New Glarus seven and a half years ago with her husband, Lanny. The bar became known for its loaded-up, topping-heavy pizzas and its burgers.