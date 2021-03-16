Indoor golf venue, restaurant, and social club won't have 'sports bar vibe'

Mann said he and Duvall are looking for a chef with whom to collaborate. He said the bar will have an expansive cocktail menu with non-alcoholic versions of all its signature drinks.

Duvall has worked as a bartender, and has been general manager at Bassett Street Brunch Club for the last six years. Mann taught golf in Arizona and in Santa Monica, California, before moving back to Wisconsin and meeting Duvall. He was most recently director of instruction at the Oaks Golf Course, an 18-hole public course in Cottage Grove. He's also worked at Monona Golf Course, a 9-hole regulation course, near where the couple lives on Madison's East Side.

Mann said they looked at locations for The Blind Shot all over Madison for almost three years. They considered places on the West Side, but they were too close to Vitense Golfland. He said they love their location in the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara (SASY) neighborhood for its demographics and lack of attractions.

"Different areas have different things going for them, but we really like the East Side and especially over by the Garver Feed Mill. In that area, you've got two pizza places essentially, and then nothing," Mann said.