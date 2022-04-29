 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RESTAURANT NEWS

Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street finds new home on West Side

Mirch Masala interior

Mirch Masala is relocating from the State Street location its had for the past eight years.

 Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal

Mirch Masala, the Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street, which closed abruptly in late March, has found a new home and will reopen on the West Side.

Owner Gokul Silwal said he closed his restaurant in the two-story shopping center at 449 State St. because of disagreements with his landlord, and is moving to 439 Grand Canyon Drive, across from Chuck E. Cheese's.

The location formerly housed a second location of Pizza di Roma and before that, Legend's Sports Bar.

Silwal said he is doing some remodeling and hopes to open by June.

For 12 years, Silwal was head chef at the former Chautara on State Street. He opened Mirch Masala in late 2011 on Capitol Square, but was one of three businesses that lost leases to make room for Rare Steakhouse. In 2014, Silwal moved the restaurant to State Street.

Three weeks before Silwal left his Downtown spot, a spokesperson for Opitz Management confirmed the restaurant would be leaving, but said she wasn't able to talk about the situation. "I'm not allowed to discuss anything with regard to tenants," she said.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

