Hurts Donut Company in Middleton closes abruptly, had recent health code violations

Hurts Donut Company in Middleton closed abruptly after getting seven health code violations last month.

A sign at the shop at 2831 Parmenter St. thanks customers, saying it had been "a privilege to serve your community since 2017."

Hurts actually opened in Middleton in October 2016, selling what it advertised as a rotating lineup of up to 70 doughnut flavors 24 hours a day.

It specialized in oversized specialty donuts and donut milkshakes in a two-story, 6,000-square-foot space.

Four of Hurts' March 3 health code violations were considered "priority," including "food contact surfaces of cooking and baking equipment for cinnamon rolls soiled with food debris."

Public Health Madison and Dane County said that Hurts needed to correct this by washing, rinsing and sanitizing the surfaces at least every 24 hours.

Records note that the cinnamon roll frames were cleaned and sanitized during the inspection.

Another violation showed that half & half and French vanilla creamer held in a self-service refrigerated dispenser were not date marked.

A public health inspector had the shop throw away the creams that were not date marked, improperly date marked, or held past the allowed seven days. This was corrected right away, the report said.

No reinspection was needed for any of the violations, the health department report showed.

"There were no immediate closures as a result," said Morgan Finke, a spokeswoman for the public health department. "The facility also received information for reaching our staff if there were any questions or concerns about the inspection, as is standard practice."

The phone number for the Middleton shop has been disconnected and its Facebook page has been shut down.

The sign on the door says, "We sincerely apologize and hope that we will see you again soon at one of our 21 other locations."

Hurts began in 2013 in Springfield, Missouri, and before its heralded opening in Middleton, had been featured on the Food Network. The shop's Nutella donut made BuzzFeed's list of "33 donuts to try before you die."

Seth Corless, who lives in Springfield, opened the Middleton shop with two friends.

He wouldn't talk by phone, but said by text that he sold the shop to a couple, but wasn't sure how to spell their last name. He didn't respond to messages asking when he sold it. Officials from Middleton's City Hall didn't have information on the most recent owners and the owners of the property didn't return calls or emails.

