'Huge cultural loss' if restaurants don't recover, but help appears to be on the way

A COVID-19 relief bill the House passed over the weekend could soon infuse $25 billion into the ailing restaurant industry, which Madison-area restaurateurs say will be essential to keeping their businesses alive.

“There will be a huge cultural loss if nothing is done to help us, for everything thus far has been a quick fix,” said Nathan Mergen, who opened 107 State at that address in June 2019. “We need real aid.”

Mergen said at the beginning of the pandemic he closed for two months and moved to a takeout model, but never made enough money to reconcile his books. “Not even close, really,” he said.

Like other small businesses, he was able to tap into a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan under last year’s $2.2 trillion COVID relief package, but he said the program’s “short-sighted nature” didn’t help because it simply created more debt.