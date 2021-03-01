'Huge cultural loss' if restaurants don't recover, but help appears to be on the way

A COVID-19 relief bill the House passed over the weekend could soon infuse $25 billion into the ailing restaurant industry, which Madison-area restaurateurs say will be essential to keeping their businesses alive.
“There will be a huge cultural loss if nothing is done to help us, for everything thus far has been a quick fix,” said Nathan Mergen, who opened 107 State at that address in June 2019. “We need real aid.”
Mergen said at the beginning of the pandemic he closed for two months and moved to a takeout model, but never made enough money to reconcile his books. “Not even close, really,” he said.
Like other small businesses, he was able to tap into a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan under last year’s $2.2 trillion COVID relief package, but he said the program’s “short-sighted nature” didn’t help because it simply created more debt.
For his business to operate on a pre-COVID level, and as a new business, he said he needed to make about $30,000 in sales per month to stay afloat. In December 2019, he made $32,000 in sales and “actually made a couple of bucks at the end of the month.” In December 2020, he made just over $13,000 in sales. Mergen said after paying his staff, his modified rent, and his vendors, there was little left at the end of the month to pay anything else like taxes and energy bills.
“It is a terrible cycle to be in,” Mergen said. “For people that don’t understand how bad it is, this industry is in crisis.”
Restaurants have been pushing for a larger $120 billion grant program, but the House so far has only adopted the smaller amount. The Senate is poised to do the same.
Madison Chef Tory Miller said it’s no exaggeration to say that in the last year, due to the pandemic, his restaurant company lost 65-70% of its income, for a net loss of $3.5 million in sales.
He doesn’t expect to recoup the lost money, but is encouraged by congressional action to deliver relief to restaurants.
Miller sat in on a Zoom call Wednesday with officials in President Joe Biden’s administration and about 300 other restaurant owners to discuss the plan, which is part of a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, which could be signed into law in mid-March.
The restaurant relief is modeled after a $120 billion measure introduced in the last Congress. The grant funding would be available to restaurants and bars that are part of a group with 20 or fewer establishments.
Owners would apply for grants of up to $10 million to cover eligible expenses retroactively to Feb. 15, 2020, and ending eight months after the legislation is signed into law.
Miller said he doesn’t expect a complete bailout, but intends to use any grant money for his three restaurants: L’Etoile, Graze and Estrellón.
The money will alleviate some of the pain for his Deja Food Restaurant Group, “because obviously the margins were so small going into the pandemic” that adding more debt isn’t practical, he said.
Miller would like to bring back all the employees he can, or at least fill those positions with new employees, and “get back to doing what we want to do, which is have a place that obviously serves great food and has great service, but also employs great people.”
Skepticism about bailout
Shinji Muramoto closed his sushi and Asian-fusion restaurant Muramoto Downtown, 108 King St., in September when his lease was up, but still runs Muramoto Hilldale. He’s been only offering takeout, but plans to start seating people inside starting Monday.
Even with a significant drop in sales, Muramoto said he has mixed feelings about the new assistance, even though it’s clear independent restaurants are hurting.
“Maybe I’m too slow or not smart enough to understand the whole situation of it,” he said, “but I kind of feel bad to take tax money for us to survive. I’m sure there are other industries that are also struggling as we restaurants are, but I don’t know how other people are being helped.”
Muramoto said he closed his restaurant for two weeks in October, not even offering takeout, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. He’s been conservative about indoor dining since, not allowing it, even at 25% capacity as required by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Without the PPP loans and other financial help he’s gotten so far, Muramoto said he’s not sure he would have been able to keep his Hilldale location going.
He’s broken even, he said, after PPP and rent discounts. Last year the restaurant did about 55% of its 2019 sales.
Muramoto said while he’s grateful for his customers and that his sushi business is more conducive to takeout, he worries taxpayers may not want a big chunk of their tax dollars “injected into restaurants.”
2.5 million jobs lost
Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, said the restaurant industry, the second-largest private sector employer in the country, lost 2.5 million restaurant jobs nationwide in 2020.
“And a lot of these are small businesses and they’re the engine of the economy,” Hillmer said. “Nationally, we’ve seen 110,000 restaurants go out of business. And we know that in many states, restaurants have been targeted and then closed down or severely limited.”
In Wisconsin, she said, National Restaurant Association research shows that 10% of restaurants are already gone with an additional 20% to 30% on the bubble.
“This is a targeted release to help those that are struggling to survive,” Hillmer said. “Restaurants are the cornerstone of any community, and it doesn’t matter if you’re in an urban setting or if you’re in small-town America, restaurants are necessary to the lifeblood of the community. It’s where people go to celebrate. It’s where people go to mourn, it’s where people go to feed their families. And without those restaurants being around, communities are going to be harmed.”
According to a national survey of 3,000 restaurant operators from Feb. 2-10 conducted by the National Restaurant Association, 83% said their total dollar sales volume in January was lower than it was in January 2020. Only 9% reported higher sales in January. Comparing January sales figures, sales were down 30% between January 2020 and January 2021.
With indoor capacity limited in recent months, many restaurant operators who have remained open have focused on carryout. While takeout sales rose, it wasn’t nearly enough to make up for their lost dining sales, according to the survey.
Among Wisconsin operators who said their carryout business increased compared to pre-COVID levels, 69% said those higher sales have made up less than 30% of their lost indoor dining sales, the survey found.
Hilmer said 13% of Wisconsin operators said they will probably or definitely be closing within three months without additional government aid. The PPP loans and state grants were helpful, she said, but they “don’t make up for all of the lost sales, especially when you consider we’re going to be coming up on the one-year anniversary of COVID.”
Hoping to open in May
Caitlin Suemnicht, Food Fight restaurant group’s chief operating officer, said that while she’s waiting to learn the final details of the federal grant program — including eligibility requirements, and how the grants will be calculated and disbursed — it looks promising.
Across all the Food Fight restaurants, 2020 revenue was down about 50% compared to 2019, Suemnicht said. Many of the restaurants operated at a loss in 2020.
“We have higher hopes for 2021, as there is a lot less ‘pivoting’ to do now that we’re almost a year into the pandemic and have a good handle on managing operations at a reduced capacity,” she said.
Suemnicht said the Paycheck Protection Program is a one-size-fits-all program that doesn’t work especially well for the restaurant industry. It was designed to primarily help with payroll expenses, but restaurants can’t rehire back all of the employees they once had because of the reduced capacity levels.
Plus, Suemnicht said, PPP loans weren’t easily accessible for a lot of small restaurants because owners didn’t have relationships with banks. Also, some restaurants opened in 2020 and therefore weren’t eligible for the PPP program.
Suemnicht expects Dane County’s six-foot spacing requirement between tables will be in place for several more months, if not longer, even once Public Health Madison and Dane County eventually loosens capacity restrictions. That rule makes it hard for smaller restaurants to do business.
Food Fight restaurants Fresco, Steenbock’s on Orchard, Johnny Delmonico’s, Avenue Club and Eldorado Grill remain temporarily closed. With the spacing requirement still in place, and the 25% capacity cap, those restaurants can’t generate the sales to cover overhead and operational expenses, she said.
Her hope is that some of them will reopen by May when the weather is warm enough for outdoor dining.
