Hot Lunch sandwich shop opens on East Johnson Street in former Forequarter space

Hot Lunch, a sandwich shop from two partners with years of restaurant and bar experience, opened Saturday on the Near East Side in the former Forequarter space, which most recently housed the restaurant Hone.

Michael Cerv, who owns the counter-service restaurant with Roger Barts, said Hot Lunch had a busy first couple of days.

He said what people have been ordering has been even across the menu, and includes a sandwich with root beer braised pork belly, romaine, roasted garlic, tomato, and Dukes mayonnaise on sourdough bread from Stalzy's Deli; and a hot beef sandwich with braised top sirloin in jus on a Stalzy's baguette; a meatball sandwich with mozzarella and fresh basil; and a mushroom melt with cremini mushrooms, whipped chevre, caramelized onion and Swiss cheese on Stalzy's rye.

"The idea is trying to do an elevated version of things that you would get when you were growing up, just like that nostalgia where your taste in food started to develop," Cerv said.

Both Cerv and Barts live in the neighborhood and said the atmosphere at Hot Lunch, 708 1/4 E. Johnson St., will elicit the feel of their 1990s childhoods.

Cerv said he came up with the idea about eight years ago while cooking at Grampa's Pizzeria on Williamson Street. He spent five years there and met Barts, who was bartending next door at Gib's Bar.

Forequarter closed in 2019 after seven years. Hone closed in June after 15 months.