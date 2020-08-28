HopCat Madison closes, other locations in Michigan chain remain open

HopCat Madison, the nearly 11,000-square-foot, $3.3 million restaurant and craft beer bar, has closed.
BarFly Ventures of Grand Rapids, Michigan, HopCat's parent company, owns 11 restaurants, nine of them HopCats, according to Ellen Winterburn, the company's vice president of human resources.
In early June, BarFly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time, the restaurant group told The Detroit News it would be reopening two weeks later in accordance with state guidelines, meaning dine-in and carryout service at Michigan HopCat locations.
"It’s a weird thing when we announce our stores are reopening the same day that we also announced Chapter 11, but it’s kind of an exciting time for us because we’re really excited to be reopening everything," Mark Sellers, who founded BarFly in 2008, told the newspaper.
Sellers said the company's financial restructuring shouldn't affect day-to-day operations.
Winterburn said Barfly shut down all its locations in mid-March due to COVID-19 restrictions, and company officials decided not to reopen several outside of Michigan, including the 5-year-old Madison location, just off State Street at 222 W. Gorham St.
She said HopCat tried offering carryout for a short time before deciding to close some of the bar-restaurants temporarily.
"We're finding good successes in the to-go and delivery with our other locations," Winterburn said. "But at the time, we just weren't experts at it and it just wasn't working for us yet."
The two-story, 460-capacity Madison location was built on the site of the former Bop clothing store and Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant.
HopCat locations have as many as 130 beers on tap, plus bottles and special releases. The chain is also known for its signature "crack fries," which it renamed "cosmik fries" in early 2019.
Winterburn said the decision not to reopen the Madison location was made within the last two weeks. As of Friday, the local homepage showed it as "temporarily closed."
"While people disagree on all sorts of issues, I think we can all unanimously agree that Covid-19 really sucks," reads a note on the page.
"In order to maintain the safety of our staff and guests during this pandemic we have closed our doors for business. We fully expect to open back up as soon as we are safely and legally able to," it says.
"In the meantime please support and show love to your community -- especially those in the service industry who are being especially hit during this time. If you pour one out for us now, you better be ready to give a comeback toast with us when we victoriously reopen!!"
Sellers, BarFly's founder, told The Detroit News in June that the pandemic-induced closure resulted in a 100% loss of sales for those three months.
"Because of the COVID shutdown, we’re so far behind on our loan payment and our rents," he said, "we don’t really have a pathway of getting out of that without a Chapter 11 reorganization."
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!