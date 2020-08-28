HopCat Madison closes, other locations in Michigan chain remain open

"We're finding good successes in the to-go and delivery with our other locations," Winterburn said. "But at the time, we just weren't experts at it and it just wasn't working for us yet."

The two-story, 460-capacity Madison location was built on the site of the former Bop clothing store and Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant.

HopCat locations have as many as 130 beers on tap, plus bottles and special releases. The chain is also known for its signature "crack fries," which it renamed "cosmik fries" in early 2019.

Winterburn said the decision not to reopen the Madison location was made within the last two weeks. As of Friday, the local homepage showed it as "temporarily closed."

"While people disagree on all sorts of issues, I think we can all unanimously agree that Covid-19 really sucks," reads a note on the page.

"In order to maintain the safety of our staff and guests during this pandemic we have closed our doors for business. We fully expect to open back up as soon as we are safely and legally able to," it says.