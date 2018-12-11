The Michigan-based HopCat restaurant chain, which opened a $3.3 million, 11,000-square-foot restaurant and beer bar in Madison in 2015, is retiring the name of its signature crack fries.
"We spent a lot of time thinking about it and talking to some of our partners in the community about it," said Chris Knape, a principal in the business, which now has 17 locations and is known for a beer list with more than 100 options. "We felt that the name was not representative of who we are and who we want to be as a company."
The transition to the new name, which hasn't been announced, will happen in mid-January when HopCat reprints its menus, Knape said.
"We decided to change the name because crack addiction has had a devastating impact on a lot of communities, including places where we do business, including Madison," he said. "A drug addiction in general is not something that is really worth joking about."
There's been passionate negative and positive reaction to the move on social media, Knape said.
"It's understandable why some people would feel it's not the right decision," he said. "But ultimately it's a decision that we've made and we stand by it and we appreciate the support of those that we've heard from and we appreciate the opinions of those that don't" agree with it.
When HopCat was founded 11 years ago in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the name was meant to describe the addictive nature of the fries. The fries were lauded by Food Network as among "America's 10 Best French Fries."
"As we grow as a company we have come to realize that to make light of this drug and of addiction contradicts our values of inclusion and community," HopCat said on its website Tuesday. "We want to thank our guests, employees and community members who have helped us come to this realization and apologize for the pain the name brought to others."
The fry recipe with its cracked pepper seasoning will remain the same. The company is looking into trademarking the new french fry name before announcing it, Knape said.
"We want to make sure that we have all of the ducks in a row and make sure the new name is one that we can stick with for the next 100 years," he said.
The Madison location is at 222 W. Gorham St.