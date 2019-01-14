The Michigan-based HopCat, with a 3-year-old Madison location, changed the name of its signature "crack fries" to "cosmik fries," the restaurant chain announced Monday when it updated its menus.
The company announced last month it was retiring the name, saying drug addiction is nothing to joke about.
The inspiration for the new name comes from HopCat founder Mark Sellers’ love of Frank Zappa, the company said in a news release. In his song, “Cosmik Debris,” the musician references “the oil of Aphrodite” and “the dust of the great wazoo.”
"We’ve yet to incorporate these ingredients into our seasoning, but you never know what the future holds," said the release, noting the recipe for the beer-battered, peppery fries remains the same.
The old name wasn't representative of how the company wants to be seen, Chris Knape, another HopCat owner, said last month.
"We decided to change the name because crack addiction has had a devastating impact on a lot of communities, including places where we do business, including Madison," he said. "A drug addiction in general is not something that is really worth joking about."
When HopCat was founded almost 11 years ago in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the name was meant to describe the addictive nature of the fries, once lauded by Food Network as among "America's 10 Best French Fries."
The $3.3 million, 11,000-square-foot Madison location is at 222 W. Gorham St. There are now 17 locations of the restaurant, which is known for a beer list with more than 100 options.
All HopCat locations will celebrate the chain's 11th anniversary Saturday with a fry-eating contest. The winner at each location will be eligible to compete in July for a $2,000 prize at the Michigan Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
The fries, served with a side of warm cheese sauce for dipping, are $6 on the Madison HopCat's appetizer menu. There are three loaded versions for $9. Burgers, sandwiches and wraps all come with the fries.