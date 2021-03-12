Hone expected to open Wednesday in former Forequarter space with eclectic foods

Parks said he liked the word “Hone,” because it means to sharpen, as in a knife blade.

“We don’t want to be a place that just does this one thing or this other thing. We wanted to be constantly able to change,” he said. “I really want to keep on sharpening our skills and sharpening our teamwork and the experience for the guests.”

The name “Hone” could apply to customers, too, he said, in the sense that they will “hone their palate, hone what they desire in a meal, in an experience.”

No Zoup! for us

Zoup!, a soup, salad and sandwich restaurant in Middleton, has closed due to COVID-19, a spokesman for the company said.

“Tried everything, tried everything: carryout, curbside, third-party delivery. There just were no customers,” said Richard Zimmer, who works in franchising for the chain.

Zoup! opened at 8391 Greenway Blvd. in February 2017 and closed Feb. 12.

There was “just a lack of customers to that entire area, which was common for some of the other businesses around there,” Zimmer said about Zoup!’s location near Greenway Station.