Hone expected to open Wednesday in former Forequarter space with eclectic foods

Hone, a new restaurant in the former Forequarter space, 708 1/4 E. Johnson St., is expected to open Wednesday with a menu that features international foods, including budae jjigae, “army base stew,” a Korean dish from the Korean War era, and six types of lumpia, or Filipino spring rolls.
Owner Michael Parks said the menu will be limited to start, and offer some foods not found in Madison. He describes it as “eclectic,” based on street foods and comfort foods.
The budae jjigae — made with ham, sausage, Spam, baked beans, kimchi and gochujang — and lumpia are foods Parks discovered during his nearly eight years in the Air Force. Parks said he did five tours and was in 36 countries.
Doner kebab, with seasoned meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie like a gyro, is another prominent menu item. Parks said he was exposed to Turkish doner kebab stands in Berlin.
The menu includes a duck dinner, house salad and honey-lavender crème brûlée. Most items are $10 or $12, with the duck at $28.
Parks plans to later introduce to-go platters and family meals. “So, if you’re shut in, as a lot of people are right now, you’re able to get something and make your one trip a week worthwhile.”
He plans to be open from 4-11 p.m. to start, with fast-casual and carryout service. Hone will also offer ticketed dinner events with higher-end food and spirits for a more fine-dining experience.
Hone has a capacity of 49, or 24 under city-county COVID-19 restrictions. Parks expects to have outdoor seating within a month.
Parks’ restaurant experience comes from working at Boar & Barrel on the Square for a year and a half, and managing it for five months. He also worked briefly at the nearby Settle Down Tavern. “I decided to dive full time into the service industry,” he said. “It was a great introduction to the business.”
Hone’s executive chef, Adam Droski, worked in some top restaurants in Minnesota, and since moving to Madison three years ago, has been a chef at delecTable at VomFASS, and executive sous chef for Breese Stevens Field.
Droski said he and Parks “have an affinity for some underappreciated ingredients such as Spam and Velveeta cheese,” referencing the budae jjigae. “So, we’ve actually looked to retool those and make homemade versions.”
Droski is also working with local Dashelito’s hot sauces and is developing his own line of five Umami’s Boy sauces that he plans to offer at Hone.
Scott Anderson, who has been bar manager at Graft, L’Etoile and 107 State, is Hone’s lead bartender. “I lack the words to describe how lucky we are to have him,” Parks said.
Parks said he liked the word “Hone,” because it means to sharpen, as in a knife blade.
“We don’t want to be a place that just does this one thing or this other thing. We wanted to be constantly able to change,” he said. “I really want to keep on sharpening our skills and sharpening our teamwork and the experience for the guests.”
The name “Hone” could apply to customers, too, he said, in the sense that they will “hone their palate, hone what they desire in a meal, in an experience.”
No Zoup! for us
Zoup!, a soup, salad and sandwich restaurant in Middleton, has closed due to COVID-19, a spokesman for the company said.
“Tried everything, tried everything: carryout, curbside, third-party delivery. There just were no customers,” said Richard Zimmer, who works in franchising for the chain.
Zoup! opened at 8391 Greenway Blvd. in February 2017 and closed Feb. 12.
There was “just a lack of customers to that entire area, which was common for some of the other businesses around there,” Zimmer said about Zoup!’s location near Greenway Station.
He said Zoup! has 75 locations in 13 states.
The first Zoup! opened in 1998 in Southfield, Michigan, the state with the most locations. There are also three locations in Ontario, Canada, Zimmer said. The Middleton shop was the only location in Wisconsin.
Zoup! is not to be confused with Cafe Zupas, also a national chain focused on soup, salad and sandwiches. Cafe Zupas, in Greenway Station, is still open across from where Zoup! was.
Dragon I
HungryBadger Cafe
La Nopalera
Pizza Brutta in Middleton
The Tin Fox
Common Ground
Captain Bill's
Manna Cafe & Bakery
Doolittle's Woodfire Grill
Helbachs Coffee Roasters
Fazoli's
Good Food Low Carb Cafe
Potbelly on University Avenue
HopCat
Pho King Good
Freddy Valentine's
Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar
Charlie's on Main
Rockhound Brewing Co.
Plaka Taverna
Sunroom Cafe
Angelo's in Monona
Pizza Di Roma
El Poblano
Original Pancake House Monona
Martin O'Grady's Irish Pub
Dok's Klassik Tavern
Papino's in Windsor
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants